College Station, TX

texags.com

5 Thoughts: Murray State 88, No. 24 Texas A&M 79

Questionable offense: Texas A&M made just six of its 27 3-point attempts. It connected on a stifling low 38 percent from the field (27-for-71) and shot as many free throws as Murray State MADE. And before anyone blames the officiating, I thought it was horrible on both sides. There are...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Key Matchups: Texas A&M vs. Massachusetts

Weigman has shown flashes of brilliance. He passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns against Ole Miss in his first collegiate start. Despite a difficult outing last week against Auburn, he still delivered a 17-yard touchdown strike in the final minutes that kept the Aggies in contention. He’ll need to play well because UMass, at least statistically, has been good in pass defense. The Minutemen are ranked No. 17 in the nation against the pass.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Shooting woes doom No. 24 Aggies in upset loss to Murray State, 88-79

Texas A&M basketball suffered its first loss of the young 2022-23 season with an 88-79 defeat at the hands of Murray State and new head coach Steve Prohm in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Aggie offense sputtered from the opening tip, falling behind 15-7 in the...
MURRAY, KY
texags.com

At A Glance: No. 24 Texas A&M's Myrtle Beach Invitational slate

A&M’s third game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational will be determined by the winner and losers of the first two games. Also participating in the tournament are Boise State, Charlotte, Loyola Chicago and Tulsa. To continue reading, you must be a TexAgs Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Texas A&M extends offer to 2025 Parish Episcopal LB Parker Meese

2025 Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal linebacker Parker Meese‍ is already firmly planted on the radar screens of college coaches, and he has already welcomed scholarship offers from across the country. Last week, he received an offer from Texas A&M. On receiving the Texas A&M offer. I was freaking out....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Aggie volleyball drops fifth straight to LSU in 2022 home finale, 3-1

In the final game at Reed Arena this season, Texas A&M volleyball fell to LSU on Wednesday night, 3-1. The match also marked senior night for the Aggies, where seniors Destiny Cox, Lauren Davis, Elena Karakasi, Madison Bowser, Allison Fields and Cierra Hecht were honored for their time in the Texas A&M volleyball program.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

The Film Room: Auburn 13, Texas A&M 10

Each week, former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee breaks down key offensive plays from the previous game. This week, Stephen takes a closer look at the Xs and Os of the Aggies' 13-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Howdy Ags! Caldwell Automotive Partners is excited to be...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/16) full show

Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 12 to watch.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

