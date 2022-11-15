Read full article on original website
Related
texags.com
5 Thoughts: Murray State 88, No. 24 Texas A&M 79
Questionable offense: Texas A&M made just six of its 27 3-point attempts. It connected on a stifling low 38 percent from the field (27-for-71) and shot as many free throws as Murray State MADE. And before anyone blames the officiating, I thought it was horrible on both sides. There are...
texags.com
Key Matchups: Texas A&M vs. Massachusetts
Weigman has shown flashes of brilliance. He passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns against Ole Miss in his first collegiate start. Despite a difficult outing last week against Auburn, he still delivered a 17-yard touchdown strike in the final minutes that kept the Aggies in contention. He’ll need to play well because UMass, at least statistically, has been good in pass defense. The Minutemen are ranked No. 17 in the nation against the pass.
texags.com
Shooting woes doom No. 24 Aggies in upset loss to Murray State, 88-79
Texas A&M basketball suffered its first loss of the young 2022-23 season with an 88-79 defeat at the hands of Murray State and new head coach Steve Prohm in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Aggie offense sputtered from the opening tip, falling behind 15-7 in the...
texags.com
At A Glance: No. 24 Texas A&M's Myrtle Beach Invitational slate
A&M’s third game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational will be determined by the winner and losers of the first two games. Also participating in the tournament are Boise State, Charlotte, Loyola Chicago and Tulsa. To continue reading, you must be a TexAgs Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1...
texags.com
Reed Report: Maroon & White heads to Myrtle Beach for holiday hoops
Sitting at 2-0 on the season, No. 24 Texas A&M travels to Conway, SC, to participate in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational. Ahead of Thursday afternoon's opener vs. Murray State, David Sandhop and Olin Buchanan discuss what to expect from Buzz Williams' team this weekend. To watch this video, you...
texags.com
From the East Side of Kyle Field: The latest regarding Aggie football
In this edition of TexAgs' podcast for students by students, the GREAT Kay Naegeli joins us to discuss the state of Texas A&M's football program as the Aggies will not be bowling in 2022. Also in this episode, we BOOK IT and talk some fantasy football.
texags.com
Senior guard Tyrece Radford runs down Texas A&M's retooled roster
Texas A&M's basketball roster is completely rebuilt, and senior guard Tyrece Radford is one of a few impact returners. In an exclusive interview, "Boots" discussed each of his teammates as the Maroon & White are already off to an early undefeated start. To watch the full version of this video...
texags.com
Texas A&M extends offer to 2025 Parish Episcopal LB Parker Meese
2025 Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal linebacker Parker Meese is already firmly planted on the radar screens of college coaches, and he has already welcomed scholarship offers from across the country. Last week, he received an offer from Texas A&M. On receiving the Texas A&M offer. I was freaking out....
texags.com
Momentum Shifts: Aggies still searching for something to change
I had the opportunity to visit Auburn’s campus last weekend to watch Texas A&M take on the Tigers at Jordan-Hare. It was a beautiful campus, and we had an amazing experience…….until the football game started. It was another tough game to watch for the 12th Man and...
texags.com
Aggie volleyball drops fifth straight to LSU in 2022 home finale, 3-1
In the final game at Reed Arena this season, Texas A&M volleyball fell to LSU on Wednesday night, 3-1. The match also marked senior night for the Aggies, where seniors Destiny Cox, Lauren Davis, Elena Karakasi, Madison Bowser, Allison Fields and Cierra Hecht were honored for their time in the Texas A&M volleyball program.
texags.com
The Film Room: Auburn 13, Texas A&M 10
Each week, former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee breaks down key offensive plays from the previous game. This week, Stephen takes a closer look at the Xs and Os of the Aggies' 13-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Howdy Ags! Caldwell Automotive Partners is excited to be...
texags.com
Recruiting Country: The latest recruiting news surrounding the Maroon & White
TexAgs' recruiting analyst Ryan Brauninger joined TexAgs Radio this morning for another edition of Recruiting Country, highlighting the latest news and notes from the recruiting trail as A&M's season winds down. Key notes from Recruiting Country. It is about what you expect. There's nothing that changed in the last week...
texags.com
Highlights: Franklin pulls away from Anahuac for second round playoff win
The Franklin Lions showed their state championship pedigree on Thursday as they scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to beat Anahuac to advance in the playoffs. TexAgs' Ryan Brauninger was on hand and has highlights of the night's action. To watch this video, you must be a TexAgs...
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/16) full show
Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 12 to watch.
Comments / 0