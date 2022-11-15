ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia War Memorial announces 2022 Veterans day essay contest winners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial has announced winners for their Veterans day student essay contest. Winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. Mason Bibby, an eighth-grade student who attends North Cross...
RICHMOND, VA
Makeshift memorial on VT campus honors UVA shooting victims

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech community is honoring the victims of the Sunday shooting at the University of Virginia. A makeshift memorial sits outside Burruss Hall with posters, candles and flowers. The memorial has candles laid out in the numbers of the three players who were killed.
BLACKSBURG, VA
State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Families who have lost loved ones in crashes caused by drunk drivers shared their grief. And law enforcement officials expressed their determination that more needs to be done. “The Crime Commission needs to help us. The General Assembly needs to help us,” said Caroline County Sheriff...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google. The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Virginia will...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions, and additional groundwater monitoring.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is set to get millions of dollars in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced that the commonwealth will receive $5 million as part of the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) Program. “Last year, we passed...
VIRGINIA STATE
2 confirmed tornadoes from last Friday’s severe storms in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 16 tornado warnings issued last Friday across central Virginia during the late morning and into the afternoon, damage survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes. Both tornadoes were EF-0′s. The first tornado report came out of northern King and Queen county...
VIRGINIA STATE

