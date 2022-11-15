Read full article on original website
Related
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Preparing for fintech’s second decade: 4 moves your firm must make now
Companies such as E*TRADE, Rocket Mortgage and TurboTax began to disrupt the established financial services sector well before 2012, but that year marked the turning point when fintech morphed into a sustained movement that would drastically change how most people manage their money. If you’re a fintech startup, you will...
TechCrunch
Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Crypto
Buy your pass right now to watch these founders square off in front of a live audience. They’ll have to work hard to impress our expert VC judges — Wen-Wen Lam, partner, Gradient Ventures and Will Nuelle, general partner, Galaxy Ventures. While all three startups will receive invaluable exposure to investors and media, only one will win the glory and earn an automatic place in the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023. TechCrunch handpicks a cohort of 200 early-stage startups to receive a VIP experience that includes, for starters, exhibiting all three days of the show — for free — plus a shot at winning $100,000.
Corporate sustainability evolves from measurement to added focus on impact
Capital markets will play a critical role in these efforts.
TechCrunch
Zennström calls the end of high-valuations era, says founders and VCs must remove stigma of downrounds
That was the message today at the Slush conference in Helsinki from Niklas Zennström, the iconic Skype co-founder, Atomico CEO, and one of Europe’s most famous tech players. In a keynote address Zennström gave a blunt assessment of the economic environment, while unpacking how he failed several times...
Motley Fool
Is My Money Safe in the Bank in a Recession?
Hopefully, this will put your mind at ease. Banks take several steps to secure their customers' money. But a bank account isn't always the best place to keep your cash. If you have money to save for the long term, you may be better off investing it. For many of...
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
TechCrunch
Amazon hardware head confirms layoffs in memo
While Amazon has yet to confirm the size or scope of its most recent round of layoffs, the company today posted the text of a letter from senior vice president of Devices & Services, Dave Limp, that sheds light on the situation. The note, which was initially sent to the...
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
CNBC
Laid-off tech workers could get $100,000 to start their own companies from this VC firm
In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in Silicon Valley after Twitter, Meta, Stripe and other tech companies laid off double-digit percentages of their workforce. More job cuts in the tech sector could follow in the weeks to come: Google and Amazon have recently...
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
ZDNet
AI startup Snorkel preps a new kind of expert for enterprise AI
In the last big upsurge in artificial intelligence, in the late '70s and '80s, a popular approach took hold known as expert systems, programs that contained rules for tasks based on human knowledge typed into the computer. Expert systems ultimately failed because they both proved too hard to codify —...
The employers Gen Z is rejecting show where companies need to step up
The majority of Gen Z workers say they avoid applying for jobs with employers that even have a perceived negative impact on the environment. Matthew Kim, a senior at the University of California, Berkeley studying economics, is already in the midst of his hunt for a post-graduation job. But instead of focusing on a big name or a lucrative starting salary among the finance and consulting firms he’s evaluating, Kim is prioritizing how the company measures up.
TechCrunch
ReadySpaces, which offers co-warehousing spaces to corporate customers, secures $20M in debt
Today, ReadySpaces operates 32 warehouses and services a customer base of over 2,000 businesses. That impressed investors, evidently, who pledged $20 million in the startup as a part of an all-debt funding round that closed today. Bringing ReadySpaces’ total raised to $40 million, the new funding will fuel expansion, Petrovic says, as ReadySpaces prepares to roll out new services.
TechCrunch
PR software giant Cision acquires Factmata, the fake news startup that pivoted to monitoring all kinds of online narratives
Factmata — founded by AI specialists with the aim of building an engine to detect when fake news and other false information is shared online, but which had more recently turned to using its tech for social analytics — is being acquired by Cision, a provider of media monitoring and distribution services and products for the public relations industry with some 100,000 customers.
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative to Address Ethereum’s Former Proof of Work Carbon Emissions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- This afternoon at COP27, the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005708/en/ COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative to Address Ethereum’s Former Proof of Work Carbon Emissions (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
The Amazonification of Uber
The product reveals aren’t just about creating new revenue streams or attracting users — although these are certainly goals. Uber has a bigger end game: create a closed business loop with each product feeding customers back into other Uber channels. And that loop is growing. On Monday, heartened...
TechCrunch
How Bird clipped its own wings
It recently came to light that Bird, a former startup unicorn in the once-hot scooter rental market, overstated its revenue for several years, leading to the company stating in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that several of its “audited consolidated financial statements [ … ] should no longer be relied upon.”
Could Wireless Earbuds Help Boost Poor Hearing?
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over-the-counter hearing aids now offer older Americans a more affordable option to deal with mild to moderate hearing loss. But some hard-of-hearing seniors already tote around a device that might help just as much — the wireless earbuds they use with their smartphone or computer. Commercial earbuds can perform as well as hearing aids in certain settings, researchers concluded in a new study. ...
Comments / 0