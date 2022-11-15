Read full article on original website
Rhoda Hawkinson – Fergus Falls, MN
Rhoda Hawkinson, 97 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Pioneer Care with her family by her side. Rhoda Marcella Hawkinson was born February 27, 1925 in Glen, Minnesota the daughter of John and Della (Storm) Johnson. She graduated from Aitkin High School in 1943 then furthered her education at Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis graduating in 1946, as a Registered Nurse. Rhoda worked as an Assistant Head Nurse in the nursery at the Swedish Hospital before her marriage. June 28, 1947 she was united in marriage to Robert F. Hawkinson at the First Lutheran Church of Aitkin. From 1947-1952 they served the Salem Lutheran Church of Wolverton and the Clara Lutheran Church of Comstock. From 1952-1988 they served three parishes, Zion Lutheran Church of Amor, Eagle Lake Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake and Grace Lutheran Church of Henning. Rhoda did some specialized nursing and in 1976 she began working at the Battle Lake Nursing Home for 18 years before retiring. They were instrumental in organizing the building of Faith Haven Youth Camp on Eagle Lake. Rhoda is a member of Eagle Lake Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, writing letters, reading and especially enjoyed her family. Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert March 18, 1920; daughter, Susan Rucker; two grandchildren, Amy Salvevold and Jeffrey Salvevold (children of Gary and Linne); parents, John and Della Johnson; three sisters, Rowena, Ebba and Elin; four brothers, Harris, Ronald, Dr. Elmer and his wife, Ardith and Wilbert Johnson and their wives, Virginia and Gernevieve. Her family includes three daughters, Laela (David) Salvevold of Moorhead, Linne’ (Gary) Salvevold of Fergus Falls and Linda (Lowell) Salvevold of Dalton; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service is Monday, November 21, 2022 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake with Rev. Ben Durbin officiating. Visitation is Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment is at Eagle Lake Lutheran Cemetery of rural Battle Lake. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls are in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
Area Honors Veterans With Programs and Suppers
Besides honoring Veterans, winners of the Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy from Battle Lake and Underwood Schools were announced. Underwood Boy Scouts and Ashby Legion hosted suppers. See The Review for more photos.
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
Osakis, Alexandria, Carlos, and Forada Fire Departments battle fire at the Corral
Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik discusses fire Monday at the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson.
Fire destroys the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday
(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Temperatures were in...
BLHS Presents ‘Freaky Friday’ Performance
Battle Lake High School presents “Freaky Friday” November 17-20 at the Royal S. Broberg Auditorium which is directed by Kaele Peterson and Kjersten Lukken.
Outgoing and Incoming At Battle Lake Fire Dept.
Since 1907, the Battle Lake Area Fire Department (BLFD) has faithfully served the people of this area. A call comes in and well-trained, competent men show up to manage the crisis. The men who show up, though, change over time. 2022 was such a year with one retirement and five recruits. I had a chance to meet these men along with Fire Chief Derek Tysdal the other day.
Lady Battlers Volleyball Banquet/Awards
The Battle Lake Battlers had their season end volleyball banquet November 7th. This was a fun evening of great food, good company, and recapping the fall volleyball season. The Battlers recognized three seniors Quinn Amundson, Anna Bellig, and Morgan Malone. These ladies were great leaders this past season. The Battlers had 10 letterwinners: Amundson, Bellig, Malone, Molly Durbin, Maddy Cameron, Danica Byrne, Sophie Akerman, Olivia Love, Kinley Bormann, and Kenady Cameron. Quinn Amundson earned top server and defensive players honors. Sophie Akerman was the Battlers top setter and Kenady Cameron was the top offensive player. Morgan Malone earned honorable mention All-Conference and Academic All-State. Danica Byrne was voted Most Improved this season while Bellig took home the Coach’s Award. Morgan Malone was voted MVP for the Battlers. Thank you for a great season Lady Battlers!
Battle Lake “Homes” For The Holiday Tours Set
The Battle Lake 542 Education Foundation will be joining with 10 local hosts to showcase 10 homes in the community Saturday, December 3 from 3-7 p.m. This tour is a fund raiser for the foundation in its mission to provide teacher grants to enhance the education of the students of Battle Lake School.
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Single Vehicle Accident
One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deven Burgess, 21, of Bethel was injured when the westbound 1997 Honda Civic he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 106 east of 430th Avenue in Perham. According to the report the vehicle rolled and struck multiple trees. Burgess was taken to Perham Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Jackknifed semi temporarily blocks eastbound I-94 near Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Icy roads are once again causing some travel headaches across the region. The driver of an Amazon semi lost control and jackknifed on I-94 near Fergus Falls Tuesday. The truck was turned sideways and crashed into a fence in the median. Minnesota State Patrol...
Investigators continue to investigate cause of fire at the Corral
(Nelson, MN)--Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Alexandria along with Carlos and Forada provided mutual aid.
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Know Who Let The Cows Out?
Yesterday afternoon the Stearns County Sheriff's Office posted about some loose cattle. The heifers were moved off the road, for the animal's safety, and for the safety of anyone out driving in the area. But the question still seems to remain, who's cattle are they?. 19 Holstein Heifers and 1...
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
Woman injured in car-semi collision near Regal
(Regal MN-) No information is available about an injury crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning. A car collided with a semi on Highway 55 at 160th Street Northeast, near Regal, injuring the woman who was driving the car. The crash was reported around 7:26 a.m.
