Rhoda Hawkinson, 97 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Pioneer Care with her family by her side. Rhoda Marcella Hawkinson was born February 27, 1925 in Glen, Minnesota the daughter of John and Della (Storm) Johnson. She graduated from Aitkin High School in 1943 then furthered her education at Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis graduating in 1946, as a Registered Nurse. Rhoda worked as an Assistant Head Nurse in the nursery at the Swedish Hospital before her marriage. June 28, 1947 she was united in marriage to Robert F. Hawkinson at the First Lutheran Church of Aitkin. From 1947-1952 they served the Salem Lutheran Church of Wolverton and the Clara Lutheran Church of Comstock. From 1952-1988 they served three parishes, Zion Lutheran Church of Amor, Eagle Lake Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake and Grace Lutheran Church of Henning. Rhoda did some specialized nursing and in 1976 she began working at the Battle Lake Nursing Home for 18 years before retiring. They were instrumental in organizing the building of Faith Haven Youth Camp on Eagle Lake. Rhoda is a member of Eagle Lake Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, writing letters, reading and especially enjoyed her family. Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert March 18, 1920; daughter, Susan Rucker; two grandchildren, Amy Salvevold and Jeffrey Salvevold (children of Gary and Linne); parents, John and Della Johnson; three sisters, Rowena, Ebba and Elin; four brothers, Harris, Ronald, Dr. Elmer and his wife, Ardith and Wilbert Johnson and their wives, Virginia and Gernevieve. Her family includes three daughters, Laela (David) Salvevold of Moorhead, Linne’ (Gary) Salvevold of Fergus Falls and Linda (Lowell) Salvevold of Dalton; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service is Monday, November 21, 2022 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake with Rev. Ben Durbin officiating. Visitation is Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment is at Eagle Lake Lutheran Cemetery of rural Battle Lake. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls are in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.

FERGUS FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO