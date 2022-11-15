Memphis Grizzlies to celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ and Season of Giving with ‘Grizz Shop Local’, November 26 inside FedExForum

Each week, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. What is the biggest surprise of the NBA season so far?. STEVE ASCHBURNER: From the mildly surprising to the wildly startling, from the relative absence of a “tankathon” for Victor Wembanyama lottery balls to the implosions of the Nets and the Lakers, nothing can touch what the Boston Celtics put themselves through. The first part was shocking — a Finals team banishing its successful head coach on the brink of a new season. The second part of the surprise has been the Celtics’ performance with understudy Joe Mazzulla in Ime Udoka’s role. Several players were legitimately rocked by Udoka’s suspension for violating team policies in an improper sexual relationship, then agitated again when it looked as if he would wind up coaching rival Brooklyn with their bosses’ blessing. But their performance — with the NBA’s best record, as an offensive juggernaut, despite some notable injuries (Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari) — has won out, showing how determined they are to get back to the championship round. In spite of a foundation-shaking blow less than two months ago.

