Memphis Grizzlies to celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ and Season of Giving with ‘Grizz Shop Local’, November 26 inside FedExForum

In-state Vols LB target adjusts visit schedule, decommits from Memphis
One of Tennessee's top remaining targets in the 2023 class announced Wednesday that he has officially reopened his recruitment, and he has adjusted some of his upcoming visit plans.
Tigers Basketball Insider: Memphis to stick with Davis-Lomax backcourt
Coach Penny Hardaway likes the two-point-guard lineup of Kendric Davis and Alex Lomax.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Memphis basketball score vs. Saint Louis: Live updates
Memphis basketball hopes to score its second win of the season today at Saint Louis. Penny Hardaway and Co. came out hot last week in the 76-67 win at Vanderbilt last week. DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis combined for 33 points and Alex Lomax registered the first double-double of his long Tigers career with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022
It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
247Sports
Despite the fight, scrappy Tigers come up short in comeback against Billikens
From tip to closing horn, the University of Memphis Tigers fought hard against Saint Louis. Yet, the Tigers didn't have what it took to take down the Billikens, falling 90-84 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. The NCAA's leading assists man and Yuri Collins was the highest priority for...
NBA
Trending Topics: What's the biggest surprise of season so far?
Each week, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. What is the biggest surprise of the NBA season so far?. STEVE ASCHBURNER: From the mildly surprising to the wildly startling, from the relative absence of a “tankathon” for Victor Wembanyama lottery balls to the implosions of the Nets and the Lakers, nothing can touch what the Boston Celtics put themselves through. The first part was shocking — a Finals team banishing its successful head coach on the brink of a new season. The second part of the surprise has been the Celtics’ performance with understudy Joe Mazzulla in Ime Udoka’s role. Several players were legitimately rocked by Udoka’s suspension for violating team policies in an improper sexual relationship, then agitated again when it looked as if he would wind up coaching rival Brooklyn with their bosses’ blessing. But their performance — with the NBA’s best record, as an offensive juggernaut, despite some notable injuries (Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari) — has won out, showing how determined they are to get back to the championship round. In spite of a foundation-shaking blow less than two months ago.
NBA
The Reporters' Notebook: Game-winner Lifts Thunder in D.C.
In its third out of four games on the road, the Thunder took on red-hot Washington Wizards who entered the night on a four-game winning streak. Immediately out of the gates, the Wizards took a commanding 17-point lead behind a blazing 70-percent clip from the 3-point line. Mental toughness and...
NBA
Wizards Wednesdays presented by Capital One tips off Nov. 16
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will unveil “Wizards Wednesdays” presented by Capital One on Wednesday, November 16th when the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. Wizards Wednesdays, a six-night series throughout the 2022-23 season, will feature giveaways which includes a 90’s-inspired bucket hat...
NBA
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (right toe) out 2-3 weeks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will be out of the lineup for 2-3 weeks, the team announced today, after determining he has a sprained right big toe. Per the team, the injury occurred in a 114-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 11. Bane is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging career highs in scoring (24.7 points per game), assists (4.8 apg), rebounds (4.9 rpg), shooting percentage (46.5%) and 3-point percentage (45.1%).
usflnewsroom.com
BREAKING: USFL Announces Return Of Memphis Showboats
The USFL just dropped a bombshell. After rumors swirled for weeks, the league has officially announced that the Memphis Showboats are returning to the league. Memphis was one of the original teams in the first edition of the USFL. This comes at the Tampa Bay Bandits expense, though. Memphis will...
NBA
Shorthanded Magic Unable to Keep Pace with Timberwolves
Bol Bol posted a career-best 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Suggs filled up the stat sheet with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Franz Wagner scored 18, but the injury-plagued Orlando Magic were unable to slow down Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Wednesday’s 126-108 loss at Amway Center.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Memphis, Tenn. – After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe during the November 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.
NBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. makes season debut with Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr., the big missing piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ championship hopes, made his season debut on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson looked a bit rusty, finishing the game with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. He was, however, dominant on the other end, swatting away five shots while grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.16.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the Big Easy to close the book on the season series with the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6). The two met a week ago in Chicago with the Pelicans flying away with a hard-fought 115-111 road victory at the United Center. That night New Orleans won...
NBA
MikeCheck: Jackson Jr. ‘excited to be back’ as Grizzlies All-NBA defender eyes season debut
NEW ORLEANS – After pushing through the last reps of an on-court drill, Jaren Jackson Jr. grabbed a basketball and jogged toward the halfcourt line at Washington’s Capital One Arena. On his first attempt, Jackson heaved the ball high into the air, slumped his shoulders and watched as...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Postgame Quotes | 11/15/22
"I thought our overall game plan discipline was really good. They're a tough team. They're well coached. They play with a ton of pace and force. So, I thought we did a good job of being physical, switching our seams up a bit on Ja Morant, reading screens, making them have to play more one-on-one. You know offensively, we got to the paint, kicked out, kicked the ball out and we shot and made three's tonight. So that was huge for us."
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102
Pelicans (8-6), Grizzlies (9-6) TNT chose to broadcast Tuesday’s Memphis-New Orleans matchup at least partly due to the meeting between the first two picks of what was a highly-anticipated 2019 NBA Draft, but Zion Williamson was sidelined by injury, maintaining a perfect 4-0 career record when both he and Ja Morant are playing. Despite not having their 2021 All-Star forward, the Pelicans still generated one of their best performances of the young season, outplaying the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter in an entertaining Southwest Division tilt. New Orleans led 89-87 through three periods, but won the final stanza by a 24-15 margin, forcing Memphis into some cold shooting in key moments.
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Bam Adebayo Leads HEAT To Fourth Quarter Comeback Over Suns
1. What started as a great shooting night for Miami turned into an incredible shotmaking night for Phoenix. Typically if you hit seven of your first eight threes you’re going to be enjoying a decent lead, but when Miami did that – Caleb Martin opened 3-of-3 from deep – midway through the first quarter the HEAT found themselves up just five points as the Suns kept pace from the perimeter. And then Phoenix just kept that pace up, sporting an Offensive Rating of 131.9 through three quarters, with Miami keeping the game in single digits thanks to steady trips to the free-throw line. If you looked at the Suns’ shot chart at that point of the game, with Phoenix up 91-84 after Dewayne Dedmon shook up the crowd with back-to-back threes, all you would have seen is green.
NBA
Zion Williamson out for Wednesday game against Bulls
CHICAGO (6-8) Sunday loss vs. Denver. Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas.
