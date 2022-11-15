Read full article on original website
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, odds, bracket picks, draw, predictions: Soccer expert fading France in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Before last year's triumph against Brazil, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time.
Post Register
Porterville Recorder
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins
USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win against either Uruguay on Feb. 23 or Brazil on Feb. 26. It’s also possible the U.S. clinches Monday night, depending on the outcome of a late Brazil-Mexico game.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all El Tri games in Qatar
Mexico have established themselves as consistent World Cup qualifiers since 1994 but they have struggled to really threaten the international elite. El Tri have reached the last 16 in the last seven consecutive World Cups - stretching back to USA '94 - but they have not reached the quarter finals, since their hosting of the tournament in 1986.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup top goal scorers all-time: Complete list of Golden Boot winners in FIFA men’s tournament history
The Golden Boot race for the competition's top scorer is set to provide a fascinating sub-plot to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in what looks set to be their final major tournament. The duo, who at 35 and 37 are both now...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.
NBC Sports
Mexico Loses to Sweden 2-1 in Final Friendly Before 2022 World Cup
Well, that’s not how Mexico would’ve wanted to enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Just days before the Mexico men’s national team begins Group C play in Qatar against Poland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, it lost to Sweden 2-1 in an international friendly on Wednesday. Played at...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi, Argentina's path to the title
Only a few more sleeps until the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 but before we get to that point, what better time to try predicting the entire tournament than now?. From Austrailia to Wales, every game has been predicted and there may be enough in the squad to see the United States make the round of 16, but that comes with getting something from the opener against Wales. Find out how the last World Cup including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end with my predictions:
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.
Yardbarker
Sergio Aguero points to key difference between Argentina before and now
Argentina are for many the favourites to win the World Cup, with many pointing to the fact simply that it would complete the narrative arc for Lionel Messi, who is likely playing his final World Cup. Messi has been present before though and many seemed far less confident in the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tunisia beat Iran 2-0 in warm-up match
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Tunisia scored two second-half goals to beat Iran in a...
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
