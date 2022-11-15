ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. ﻿ According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Shoemaker’s Toyota Corolla and a Toyota...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Officials identify three individuals killed in Rock Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of three individuals who died in a crash earlier this month. Officials stated that Thomas Flick Lohmeier, Bridget D. Crull and Howard C. Walmer all died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash. Their ages were 20, 19, and 76, respectively.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in

The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
LOVES PARK, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Arrested For Alleged Attack on Wheelchair Bound Woman

(Ingleside, IL) A man is facing several charges after an incident in Ingleside. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, in their weekly arrest report, announced that Christian Yarbrough was taken into custody on November 9th. Officials say two days earlier, the 26-year-old had a heated argument with a 49-year-old woman inside their shared residence, and that it had turned physical. The victim, who requires a wheelchair, was hospitalized for a bone fracture and numerous lacerations that required stitches and staples. Yarbrough now faces one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and three counts of aggravated battery. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for December 7th.
INGLESIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
ANTIOCH, IL
oregonobserver.com

Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash

A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash

A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Q985

Rockford Man Dies, Woman in Serious Condition After SUV’s Collide

An investigation is underway following a fatal automobile collision early Tuesday morning (11/15) just south of Rockford in the village of New Milford. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported just before 4 am on Tuesday and when deputies arrived on the scene discovered two vehicles that had collided.
ROCKFORD, IL
whitewaterbanner.com

Two Local Residents Facing Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop in Lake Zurich, IL

Editor’s note: The following charges from the police blog in Lake Zurich, IL were reported in the Lake Zurich Courier. Oscar Lopez-Fajardo, 29, of the 200 block of North Fraternity Lane, Whitewater, Wisconsin, was charged November 12 with driving while license suspended, attempted possession of a controlled substance, operating an uninsured vehicle and having no vehicle registration following an incident at Route 12 and Ela Road. Lopez-Fajardo is scheduled to appear in court December 6 in Waukegan.
LAKE ZURICH, IL

