nbc15.com
Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens
The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward. Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man who killed six people and injured many others...
Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in...
Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Shoemaker’s Toyota Corolla and a Toyota...
WIFR
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
nbc15.com
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
wlip.com
Lake County Man Arrested For Alleged Attack on Wheelchair Bound Woman
(Ingleside, IL) A man is facing several charges after an incident in Ingleside. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, in their weekly arrest report, announced that Christian Yarbrough was taken into custody on November 9th. Officials say two days earlier, the 26-year-old had a heated argument with a 49-year-old woman inside their shared residence, and that it had turned physical. The victim, who requires a wheelchair, was hospitalized for a bone fracture and numerous lacerations that required stitches and staples. Yarbrough now faces one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and three counts of aggravated battery. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for December 7th.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
oregonobserver.com
Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash
A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash
A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
Carpentersville woman who killed 7 in wrong-way I-90 crash was drunk behind the wheel: coroner
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 back in July, resulting in the deaths of eight people including herself, was intoxicated at the time of the two-vehicle crash. The latest information was released Monday by the McHenry County coroner, Dr. Michael...
Rockford Man Dies, Woman in Serious Condition After SUV’s Collide
An investigation is underway following a fatal automobile collision early Tuesday morning (11/15) just south of Rockford in the village of New Milford. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported just before 4 am on Tuesday and when deputies arrived on the scene discovered two vehicles that had collided.
whitewaterbanner.com
Two Local Residents Facing Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop in Lake Zurich, IL
Editor’s note: The following charges from the police blog in Lake Zurich, IL were reported in the Lake Zurich Courier. Oscar Lopez-Fajardo, 29, of the 200 block of North Fraternity Lane, Whitewater, Wisconsin, was charged November 12 with driving while license suspended, attempted possession of a controlled substance, operating an uninsured vehicle and having no vehicle registration following an incident at Route 12 and Ela Road. Lopez-Fajardo is scheduled to appear in court December 6 in Waukegan.
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
Madison police investigating after woman’s car was rear-ended, stolen
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a woman’s car was stolen after she was rear-ended. Police said the woman was hit from behind at the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way Monday just after 2 p.m. As she got out of her car to assess the damage, one of the people in the car that...
