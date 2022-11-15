ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Cowboys 'Missed Opportunity': Jerry Jones Keeps Spirits, Christmas Up?

By Richie Whitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3p2P_0jBYZUro00

Despite the painful loss in Green Bay, the Cowboys owner is already eyeing the playoffs ... and the holiday season.

In light of the calendar, it's surprising that Jerry Jones already has his Christmas lights up. And in the wake of last Sunday's gut-punch loss in Green Bay , it's shocking that the Dallas Cowboys owner has is spirits lifted as well.

"It's time to move on, but that's a tough loss," Jones said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan . "I think there were five different times we could've iced that game but we didn't get it done. It's one of those where you can really beat yourself up. We've got to be careful."

In the wake of the overtime loss to the Packers in which his team blew a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history, Jones said watching the Washington Commanders upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football exacerbated his anguish.

Had the Cowboys held on in Green Bay, they would trail the Eagles by only one game in the standings with a Christmas Eve game at AT&T Stadium looming. Instead, they are 6-3 behind Philly's 8-1 .

"It was a missed opportunity," Jones said. "We're 6-3 yet we're in the playoffs. It's certainly possible to not win our division and still make the playoffs. That's not what we want - that's not our plan - but it's certainly possible."

Though the Cowboys now must travel to play the 8-1 Vikings Sunday in Minnesota, Jones' optimism is up. As for his mid-November Christmas decorations?

"I'm the guy," he said, "that would keep 'em up all year if I could."

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
NBC Sports

49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello

Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy