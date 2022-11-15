ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Boston College Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYAyn_0jBYZOog00

Boston College has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against No. 18 Notre Dame

Notre Dame (7-3) hosts Boston College (3-7) this weekend in the latest installment of the "Holy War." The Irish are winners of four straight games, but the Eagles are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 21-20 victory at NC State, who was ranked 16th when the game was played.

Where : Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)
When : 2:30 PM ET
Network : NBC/Peacock
Line : Notre Dame -21.0, O/U 46

Boston College has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against the Fight

BOSTON COLLEGE OFFENSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCP6C_0jBYZOog00

Fifth-year senior Phil Jurkovec is listed as the starting quarterback for the Eagles, but he did not play in the last two games after getting knocked out of the 13-3 loss to Connecticut. Redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead started in place of Jurkovec, and if the veteran signal caller can't play against Notre Dame you'll see Morehead once again be the starter.

Jurkovec transferred from Notre Dame, as did starting tight end George Takacs .

BOSTON COLLEGE DEFENSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWNpW_0jBYZOog00

Boston College lists 17 freshmen or redshirt freshmen in the defensive two-deep.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Four-Star QB Trending to Notre Dame on the Crystal Ball

247Sports' Emily Proud spoke this week with National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong about the latest across the college football and recruiting landscape. One of the topics was surrounding Notre Dame football. Emily brought up Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and whether or not he'd...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts USC's huge games against UCLA and Notre Dame

USC crushed Colorado, 55-17, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night. The No. 8 Trojans got off to a very poor offensive start with eight first-quarter yards and the second interception this season from second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, but they responded well. USC had 531 offensive yards, including 346 passing and 185 rushing yards. Williams accounted for five touchdowns for the fourth straight game, throwing for three scores and rushing for two more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKHART, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy