Who Ate All The Pies? Peter Crouch and Paul Potts have formed an unlikely duo to record a World Cup album which gives popular terrace football chants a classical remix

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline
 2 days ago

Peter Crouch and Paul Potts have formed an unlikely duo to record a classical World Cup album, called Crouchy Conducts The Classics, which was released on Tuesday.

The curious collaboration, supported by the Paddy Power Choir, sees Peter, 41, and Paul, 52, deliver an unexpected upgrade to popular terrace football chants.

The album features classical upgrades of We Love You England, VAR My Lord and You’re Not Singing Anymore, all conducted by the striker.

Who Ate All The Pies? Peter Crouch and Paul Potts have formed an unlikely duo to record a World Cup album which gives popular terrace football chants a classical remix
Venture: Crouchy Conducts The Classics is available on Spotify & iTunes with 100% of profits donated to LTBTQ+ charity Stonewall to tackle oppression in Qatar and around the world

Supported by a full gospel choir, chamber choir and three world class operatic soloists, Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts mesmerises with his stirring rendition of You’re Not Singing Anymore.

Crouchy Conducts The Classics is available on Spotify & iTunes with 100 per cent of profits donated to LTBTQ+ charity Stonewall to tackle oppression in Qatar and around the world.

The Qatar World Cup, which starts on November 20, is one of the most controversial, with the regime having hit the headlines for homophobia and repression.

Another string to his bow: Working with acclaimed musical director and Royal Academy of Music alumni James Radford on the album, Peter Crouch has undergone high-intensity classical training ahead of his conducting debut

Paddy Power have committed to a minimum donation of £25,000.

Also featured on the album are soprano Olivia Safe, who has previously recorded with the likes of Hans Zimmer, Trevor Horn and Robbie Williams, whilst English National Opera singer Robin Bailey leads as tenor.

Working with musical director and Royal Academy of Music alumni James Radford on the album, Peter Crouch has undergone high-intensity classical training ahead of this, his conducting debut.

Doing their bit: Paddy Power have reunited with Stonewall, to whom 100 per cent of the profits will be donated in support of its campaign to tackle LGBTQ+ oppression in Qatar
Peter said: 'I've always wanted to release my own album - so what better time than during a World Cup at Christmas? We've taken the best terrace chants and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them'

Peter said: 'I’ve always wanted to release my own album - so what better time than during a World Cup at Christmas?

'We’ve taken the best terrace chants and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them.

'The whole team put in a big shift and I’m really happy with the teamwork, dedication and the finished product. With Paddy Power’s bank roll and the people’s support, we hope a Christmas number one album is coming home… at the very least.'

And Paul added: 'Our goal with the album is to inspire England fans to cheer on the team give the country the lift they so desperately need right now.

'It was an honour to get the World Cup call-up from an England legend like Peter. I’ve always looked up to him.'

Smart move: 'The whole team put in a big shift and I'm really happy with the teamwork, dedication and the finished product. With Paddy Power's bank roll and the people's support, we hope a Christmas number one album is coming home… at the very least'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

