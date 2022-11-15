Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Palm Springs

A woman was taken to a hospital after an early morning drive-by shooting Tuesday in Palm Springs, police said.

The Palm Springs Police Department said a woman in her 20s was shot just before 3 a.m. in front of a home in the 300 block of Alemeda Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she's in stable condition, police said.

The weapon involved was a high-caliber rifle, and the shooter, who fired multiple rounds, was in a dark sedan.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.