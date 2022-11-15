NeNe Leakes’ BF Files For Divorce From His Estranged Wife Months After His Ex Sued ‘RHOA’ Star

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: mega; @nyoni_couture/instagram

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh has hit his estranged wife with divorce papers nearly a year after he started dating the reality star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents filed in North Carolina, Nyonisela has asked the court to terminate his marriage to Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh.

In court documents, Nyonisela said he has been married to Malomine since 2016 and they share one child together. He listed the date of separation as September 19, 2021.

Nyonisela explained that he has not lived with his estranged wife since that date. However, he noted that they both agreed it was not a trial separation, but they told each other the relationship was completely over.

Source: mega

Back in June 2022, Malomine sued NeNe accusing her of breaking up her marriage and causing her emotional distress. North Carolina is one of the few states to allow an individual to sue a partner’s extramarital partner.

The date of separation listed by Nyonisela is crucial to NeNe’s defense in the civil lawsuit.

Nyonisela and NeNe weren’t photographed hanging out together until December 2021. It appears Nyonisela is set to make the argument that his romance with the RHOA star didn’t take off until after he left his marriage — NOT before unlike his soon-to-be ex-wife claimed.

In addition, Nyonisela wants the court to divide up their marital assets. The divorce petition comes months after NeNe’s boyfriend spoke out about his wife’s lawsuit.

Source: mega

"The best u [sic] do to urself [sic] in life's not to allow negative people to bring u [sic] down to their level. Just maintain ur [sic] self-respect and keep away from them," he said. "Know that u [sic] can't hang out with negative people and expect to live a positive life. Don't forget that the less u [sic] respond to negative people, like my separated ...... the more peaceful ur [sic] life will become."

He ended, "Always surround urself [sic] with people who value ur [sic] worth and if someone doesn't appreciate ur [sic] presence, the best u [sic] can do is to let them appreciate ur [sic] absence."

Source: @nyoni_couture/instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the divorce is the least of NeNe's worries at the moment. In the past couple of weeks she had to deal with a lawsuit brought by a photographer over alleged unpaid invoices and her son Brett facing serious health troubles.

