Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
Only half of Britons believe humans are causing climate crisis - despite overwhelming scientific evidence
A report has laid bare how climate disinformation still has a powerful hold on the minds of people across the world.Fossil fuel companies and their supporters in the media are pumping out false and misleading information that aims to erode trust in climate science, according to an international survey by the Climate Action Against Disinformation and the Conscious Advertising Network.In the United Kingdom, the belief that a significant number of scientists disagree on the cause of the climate crisis was held by 29 per cent of respondents and just 54 per cent believe that climate change is mainly caused...
Opinion: The “Woke” Christian Agenda Is Destroying the United States of America
I recently ran into a priest at the local coffee house. I was there with my daughter. He took a moment to tell me that it was important for me to bring her to church. “Well, you should bring her because everyone is a sinner and they need spiritual guidance,” he said.
Throwing Soup at Art Shifted People's Views of Climate Protests—But Maybe Not In The Right Way
A new survey shows more people were put off the climate movement than swayed to it when activists ostensibly defaced a Van Gogh painting.
The Jewish Press
Are Jews A Religion Or A People?
In a night of majestic surprises, The President’s announcement in the state dining room of the White House took the cake. A few hundred Jews stood around celebrating Hanukkah with the special feeling of privilege a White House invitation brings to an American. The President entered, welcomed his guests, and announced he was signing an executive order making antisemitism punishable under the Civil Rights Act. His executive order was meant to protect college students facing antisemitism. The Civil Rights Act doesn’t protect religions, only nations, races, and ethnicities. As someone who was in the room at the time, I can say that we didn’t recognize the significance of President Trump’s order at the moment. It was only later we’d realize the President of the United States had signed an executive order defining Jews as something more than “just a religion.”
Scientists say Americans die younger in states run by conservatives
Americans are dying younger in states run by conservatives compared to those governed by liberals, scientists from several universities have found. The authors of a new study write that “simulations indicate that changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019, while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives”. The study was released on the platform Plos One, which says it’s “an inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society, now and in the future”.The authors of the study...
Almost half of all Americans think US should be Christian nation
Almost half of all Americans think the US should be a Christian nation, a survey has found. The Pew Research Center has conducted a survey looking at Christian nationalism, with researchers saying that while 45 per cent of Americans said the US should be a Christian nation, the respondents had widely varying beliefs on what that should entail. One of the authors of the survey, Greg Smith, told the Religion News Service that “there are a lot of Americans — 45 per cent — who tell us they think the United States should be a Christian nation. That is...
"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy
Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.
How Religion and Science changed after the result of a devastating pandemic
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
newbooksnetwork.com
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
Kicking our growth addiction is the way out of the climate crisis. This is how to do it | Larry Elliott
With the right global economic policies, we could fight poverty and global heating at the same time, says Guardian columnist Larry Elliott
Americans Say They Feel Pretty Good—at Least Compared to the Country as a Whole
For every topic we asked about, more people judged it to be bumming out the country than said it was bothering them personally
Opinion: The January 6th Insurrection Disrespected Our Country, Our Constitution, and Our Military
I remember watching the television on January 6th, 2021. A mob of rampaging Trump supporters attacked our Capitol. I remember feeling as if every window they broke and every barricade they smashed was like an attack on my own home.
A social scientist offers a way out of defensiveness and guilt to overcome racial divides | Opinion
You are one biased person, whether you know it or not. But there’s no reason to be defensive and laden with guilt, the Rev. Dr. Bryant Marks tells us. Everyone is in the same boat. It’s the condition of being a human being living on this earth. If...
Opinion: White American Christians Need to Be Less Hostile
Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.
Climate Disinformation at COP27, Brought to You by Big Tech | Opinion
As nations negotiate the future of humanity at the United Nations' climate change conference, COP27, climate disinformation is making their job much harder.
BBC
COP27: Without Greta, activists make waves at climate summit
Young people are a more powerful force than ever in the UN climate summit, the UN's youngest climate advisor tells BBC News in Egypt. "Young people are definitely shaping outcomes here at COP27," Sophia Kianni says. Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg has skipped the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting, calling it a forum...
I was a lead author on the climate report that won Al Gore the Nobel Prize. Here’s what we know now that we didn’t know then
A resident of Louisville, Colorado walks through the remains of her childhood home on Dec. 31, 2021. A fast-spreading wildfire tore through several Colorado towns before burning itself out. What if we have been looking at climate change totally wrong? What if our greatest existential fear could instead offer hope...
People Care About Climate Change, Some Just Don’t Understand It
As the earth warms and the effects of extreme weather grow increasingly dire, so too are the warnings from climate scientists. But the message doesn’t seem to be landing.
Global Population Size Should Not Be Cause For Alarm, But a Rally Cry For Change
UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem argues that looking exclusively at population numbers comes with great dangers.
