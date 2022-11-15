Minnesota lost 69-53 to DePaul at Williams Arena. The Gophers drop to 2-1 on the season. Dawson Garcia led all scorers with 19 points. The first half of basketball made my eyes bleed. Not literally like the villain in Casino Royale, but a figurative wave like the elevator scene in the Shining. Minnesota entered the locker room down 12 points. If the Blue Demons could make threes, they would have easily doubled that number. Pharrel Payne was fantastic, going 5-5 from the field and adding two rebounds and an assist (three turnovers are not great, but you take what you get). Every other member of the Gophers combined to shoot 3-30 in the first half. 3-30! In a real game! Dawson Garcia had two shots that were air-balled with such intensity that I was worried he broke his hand and did not tell anyone. DePaul regularly pulled away Minnesota’s rim protection on defense and then exploited a significant mismatch at the small forward position to come away with eight easy points. The Blue Demons also had as many offensive rebounds as Minnesota had defensive rebounds in the first half. Sub-optimal!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO