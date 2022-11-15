ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Biden meets with new Italian Prime Minister Meloni

By Alex Gangitano
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaDWU_0jBYYDDK00

President Biden on Tuesday met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the margins of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The meeting is Biden’s first with Meloni, a far-right politician who is a member of the conservative Brothers of Italy party, which has been tied to neofascism. Biden in October had expressed concern over Meloni’s election, sharing her victory as a warning to the U.S. of the possibility of far-right leadership.

The president and Meloni met to “coordinate responses to a range of global challenges, including those posed by the People’s Republic of China, the climate crisis, and Russia’s use of energy as a weapon,” according to a readout from the White House.

Additionally, Biden and Meloni discussed the war in Ukraine. Italy is a member of NATO.

“The two leaders also discussed their commitment to continue providing Ukraine the support it needs to defend itself and to holding Russia accountable for its aggression,” according to the White House.

The meeting comes a day after Biden met for more than three hours with Chinese President Xi Jinping while at the G-20 summit.

Meloni is the first woman in Italian history to become prime minister. Biden congratulated her in a statement when she was sworn in in October. Meloni and her hard-right coalition were elected to the majority in the Italian Parliament in September.

The White House had stressed that Italy is a NATO ally, Group of Seven partner and member of the European Union when pressed on the Italian elections when they first occurred.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
News 8 WROC

Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Powerful explosions shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said two explosions — one […]
WKRG News 5

Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office: Missing Buchanan sisters found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four sisters who were reported missing from Talladega County Thursday have been found safe, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. In a post, the TCSO confirmed that the four sisters: Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, Isabella Jane Buchanan, Lacey Nicole Buchanan and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, were safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked

The Biden administration on Friday urged the Supreme Court to clear one of the legal obstacles blocking its student debt relief program, as part of the administration’s broader legal effort to have the policy reinstated. The administration is currently fending off two separate rulings issued over the last two weeks that have effectively halted President Biden’s […]
KANSAS STATE
WKRG News 5

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said […]
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. deputy allegedly had drugs in patrol vehicle, arrested

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Thursday on a methamphetamine charge, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office website. Robert Dewberry, 34, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession. He was arrested at 11:41 p.m., Thursday night, and released at 3:43 a.m., Friday morning, on a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy