Five people were charged with running a massive fraud that allegedly looted more than $1 million from the coffers of South Florida’s biggest homeowners association. The Miami-Dade State Attorneys’ Office on Tuesday arrested former and current board members of the Hammocks HOA for their alleged roles in the scheme. The arrests are a continuation of an investigation dating back to 2017 when Hammocks residents raised concerns about association reserve funds being depleted during the leadership of former board president Marglli Gallego, according to an arrest affidavit dated Nov. 9.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO