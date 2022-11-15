Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Related
therealdeal.com
West Palm approves Immocorp’s mixed-use project in Northwood
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 11:15 a.m.: For years, West Palm Beach leaders have pushed for redevelopment of the Northwood district, but it’s been to no avail — until now. On Tuesday, the city’s planning board greenlit the first project: A plan by Gilbert Benhamou’s Immocorp Capital for 382 apartments, 63,200 square feet of commercial uses and roughly 13,000 square feet of public space on 4.7 acres at the west end of the Northwood Mixed-Use District.
therealdeal.com
Pantzer pays $175M for newly built apartments in Miami’s MiMo
Pantzer Properties continues to bet big on South Florida’s multifamily market. Pantzer bought The Boulevard, a newly built apartment building at 5700 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami’s MiMo Biscayne Boulevard Historic District, for $175 million, according to sources. No deed was recorded, meaning the deal may have closed through a transfer of the property’s ownership entity.
therealdeal.com
Boston real estate chief sells non-waterfront Palm Beach lot for $10M
The founder and chairman of a Boston-based real estate firm sold a non-waterfront lot in Palm Beach that comes with approved plans for a 6,900-square-foot house. The sale price of $10.3 million marks a near doubling in value in 16 months. Records show Bruce Percelay sold the land at 210...
therealdeal.com
Miami Beach seeks development partner for Art Deco apartment building
Miami Beach officials are contemplating partnering with a developer to renovate a city-owned Art Deco apartment building. The Miami Beach City Commission on Wednesday authorized staff to move forward with crafting a request for proposals to partner with a developer that can fix up the Barclay Plaza Apartments at 1940 Park Avenue. Bidders can also include possible additions to the 1935-era building in their proposals.
therealdeal.com
Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
Records show Stephan and Illiana Memmen sold the house at 625 Curtiswood Drive to Carlos Gustavo Cabrera Gomez and his wife, Ajda Petek. Stephan Memmen is a tech investor and vice president of Pulse Electronics, a San Diego, Calif.-based electronics manufacturer. Illiana Memmen is a real estate agent with Compass in Miami.
therealdeal.com
Hair today, gone tomorrow? Waxing mogul lists Sunny Isles condo for $85M
Hair today, gone tomorrow? A European Wax Center co-founder is looking to strip his name off the contract for a three-story luxury condo in Sunny Isles Beach for a measly $85 million. Joshua Coba and his wife, Jenni Coba, are listing their 12,000-square-foot lower level unit at Estates at Acqualina....
therealdeal.com
Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price fell significantly in the second week of November. Sales totaled $57.2 million, nearly half of the $107.4 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price dropped to $556,000 from $650,000 the week earlier. Prices for the top 10...
therealdeal.com
Evacuated Port Royale Miami Beach residents can return
Residents of a Miami Beach condominium evacuated more than two weeks ago over concerns of the property’s structural integrity were allowed to return home on Monday. A contractor deemed the 164-unit Port Royale at 6969 Collins Avenue safe for occupancy after the shoring, or reinforcement, of beams in the building was completed, the Miami Herald reported.
therealdeal.com
Prime buys Fort Lauderdale self-storage facility for $35M
Prime Group Holdings bought a self-storage facility in Fort Lauderdale for $35 million. A Prime affiliate acquired Riverbend Self-Storage, a four-story building with 886 self-storage units at 2401 West Broward Boulevard, according to records. Led by CEO Bob Moser, the Saratoga Springs, New York-based buyer obtained a $19 million mortgage from Fidelity Bank.
therealdeal.com
Pompano Beach advances 128-unit mixed-income rental project
A key city approval advanced the development of Gateway Luxury Apartments, a 128-unit, mixed-income multifamily complex planned for Pompano Beach. The Pompano Beach City Commission last week approved an allocation of 19 “flexibility units” for moderate-income tenants that will allow development of the apartment complex on a commercially zoned site. The 4.2-acre site at 950 North Powerline Road is in the city’s general business (B-3) zone.
therealdeal.com
Miami-Dade commissioners override mayor’s vote on industrial megaproject outside UDB
A controversial industrial megaproject survived a last-ditch effort by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to kill the proposal. County commissioners on Tuesday voted to quash the mayor’s veto of their approval of South Dade Logistics and Technology District, a development that would sprawl 378 acres outside the Urban Development Boundary in south Miami-Dade. The decision puts an end to months of contentious commission meetings over the proposal to build 5.9 million square feet of warehouses with offices and retail.
therealdeal.com
South Florida’s biggest HOA’s leaders charged in massive fraud
Five people were charged with running a massive fraud that allegedly looted more than $1 million from the coffers of South Florida’s biggest homeowners association. The Miami-Dade State Attorneys’ Office on Tuesday arrested former and current board members of the Hammocks HOA for their alleged roles in the scheme. The arrests are a continuation of an investigation dating back to 2017 when Hammocks residents raised concerns about association reserve funds being depleted during the leadership of former board president Marglli Gallego, according to an arrest affidavit dated Nov. 9.
Comments / 0