Read full article on original website
Related
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A semifinal football preview
Don Bosco Prep was expected to get to this point in the playoffs when the seeds for the Non-Public A Tournament were revealed a few weeks ago. Don Bosco, who is the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed. The Ironmen’s opponent for Friday’s semifinal...
Who stole the show in 2022? Junior girls soccer season stat leaders
Check out the lists below to see the top overall season-long junior stat leaders in the state of New Jersey in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview
When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
HS Sports Notebook: Tottenville girls’ hoops team opens with preseason showcase; Farrell set for JV football title game
The Tottenville girls’ basketball team is gearing up for its season-opener by taking part in a preseason showcase. The Pirates, competing in the inaugural Staten Island vs. The City tournament, defeated Longwood, 49-44, in a game that was played at Staten Island Tech HS. Jessica Finley drained five triples...
2022 Vermont H.S. boys soccer coaches’ all-league, all-state teams
The Vermont high school boys soccer coaches' all-state and all-league selections as reported to the Burlington Free Press. (Note: The 33rd annual Free Press All-State Boys Soccer Team is in the early stages of the selection process.) More:2022 Vermont H.S. girls soccer coaches’ all-league, all-state teams ...
Girls volleyball: Final Top 20 rankings, standings for 2022 season in North Jersey
The NJSIAA girls volleyball finals have moved away from North Jersey, yet that did little to thwart the dominance of area teams. Four Bergen County schools captured state championships Sunday at Franklin High School: Immaculate Heart (16th all-time), Bogota (12th), Tenafly (third) and Immaculate Conception (first). Although the numbers have...
He didn't watch soccer until high school in North Jersey. Now he's in World Cup for USA
Matt Turner is an anomaly in the world of elite athletes. His road to the biggest stage in soccer didn't come on a perfectly-scripted path. It was forged behind the firehouse in Park Ridge on the only turf field in town. It was right after his 16th birthday when the...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0