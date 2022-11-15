Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyConnecticut State
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
NY Tries New Reward System For Unsolved Shooting In Mount VernonStill UnsolvedMount Vernon, NY
Related
Norwalk auto restoration service gives old cars luxurious overhauls
The team of designers and engineers at Black Bridge Motors works hard to give old vehicles a luxurious overhaul.
ctbites.com
Uncle Seven Chinese Re-Opens in South Norwalk & Launches Peking Duck Service
Chef Alan Lee, owner of Uncle Seven in SoNo, is no stranger to the Connecticut food scene. He and his family have owned the highly successful Ching’s Table in New Canaan for over thirty years. So what was next for Chef Lee? A new venture, a modern twist on traditional Chinese cuisine in the SoNo Collection Mall. This new spot is called Uncle Seven, and you’ll be happy we told you so.
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
News 12
Around 500 people to receive Thanksgiving meals at New Covenant Center in Stamford
Around 500 people will receive a Thanksgiving turkey, along will all the fixings and even a gift card to ShopRite from the New Covenant Center in Stamford. Workers are preparing for the center's annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. New Covenant Center executive director John Gutman says about 150 families per week...
What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby
I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country
New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
sheltonherald.com
Woog's World: There's a lot for Westport to be thankful for
Like many families, mine has a Thanksgiving ritual. Before tucking in to the turkey we go around the table. Everyone gives thanks, in his or her own way. It’s predictable: family, health, job, the pleasures of life. We are lucky. We know it. Someone always mentions those who are...
connect-bridgeport.com
Huge Meadowbrook Mall Demolition Effort Under Way Costing $600,000-Plus to Set Way for New Anchor
The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencng up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester
A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.
1479 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $875,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 1479 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $875,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
darientimes.com
Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say
STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
Comments / 0