Norwalk, CT

ctbites.com

Uncle Seven Chinese Re-Opens in South Norwalk & Launches Peking Duck Service

Chef Alan Lee, owner of Uncle Seven in SoNo, is no stranger to the Connecticut food scene. He and his family have owned the highly successful Ching’s Table in New Canaan for over thirty years. So what was next for Chef Lee? A new venture, a modern twist on traditional Chinese cuisine in the SoNo Collection Mall. This new spot is called Uncle Seven, and you’ll be happy we told you so.
NORWALK, CT
rew-online.com

Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT

Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby

I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
DANBURY, CT
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000

HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000.
HARRISON, NY
Travel Maven

This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
sheltonherald.com

Woog's World: There's a lot for Westport to be thankful for

Like many families, mine has a Thanksgiving ritual. Before tucking in to the turkey we go around the table. Everyone gives thanks, in his or her own way. It’s predictable: family, health, job, the pleasures of life. We are lucky. We know it. Someone always mentions those who are...
WESTPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Huge Meadowbrook Mall Demolition Effort Under Way Costing $600,000-Plus to Set Way for New Anchor

The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencng up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

1479 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $875,000

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 1479 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $875,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
darientimes.com

Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say

STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000.
YONKERS, NY
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE

