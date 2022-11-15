We would like to thank the voters of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Southport for educating themselves about the addition of sodium fluoride to drinking water and considering the future of the practice here in our community. On Election Day, 55% of voters were in favor of continuing to fluoridate our water. While this is not the outcome we sought, we are grateful for the democratic process that allowed us to raise the issue and increase awareness for the very real and ongoing challenges that many in our community face with dental health.

