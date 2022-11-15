Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Set your alarm clocks ... Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party is Saturday!
It’s that time of year, time to rise and shine, grab a cup of coffee, throw on your best robe and join your friends and family and flock together in Boothbay Harbor for the Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party! It is this Saturday, Nov. 19. If it is not on your home or smart phone calendar, best get it on there. Sales begin at 6 a.m.
boothbayregister.com
Beyond grateful
I just was hoping to offer a quick update, and offer some thanks to the region. Things have been quieting down a bit since the fire, and I'm settling in a teeny bit. Until I figure out next steps, I'll be living in Yarmouth, but will still be in Boothbay regularly.
boothbayregister.com
Festivities add fun to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Come for the shopping and stay for the seasonal activities throughout Wiscasset Village during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. From visits with Santa, a petting zoo, and carolers to historic house tours and horse-drawn wagon rides, Marketfest weekend is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.
boothbayregister.com
Flagship Inn opens ‘Anchor Restaurant’ for a holiday pop-up
The Flagship Inn is excited to bring life back to their on-site restaurant, opening for a holiday pop-up during the Boothbay Lights and Gardens Aglow display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Opening day at the Anchor Restaurant is Friday, Nov. 18 for lunch from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. The restaurant is situated next to the Flagship Inn at 200 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor – with plenty of parking. They plan to serve lunch every day between Nov. 18 and Nov. 27, close Nov. 28-30, and re-open on Dec. 1-23, with a full bar and dining room, Thursday through Sunday, for lunch from 11 to 3, and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. They will close Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and re-open every day between Dec. 26-31 for lunch, happy hour, and dinner.
boothbayregister.com
Janson’s serves up Community Lunch
Another successful Community Lunch was hosted by Janson's Clothing on Monday, Nov. 14. Sewall Maddocks joined his wife, Betty Jeanne and Jennifer Adams to provide a fabulous meal of chili, Caesar salad, rolls, and pumpkin bars with a cream cheese frosting made by Jennifer and Kelly Adams. Lisa Hallinan provided a beef stew, along with Tancy's haddock chowder. Over 50 people attended with some new faces and familiar regulars. The newly installed piano at Brady's got some use for the first time as Bobby Moore played for everyone to enjoy.
boothbayregister.com
The Roller Coaster
About 1910 Freeman Murray of East Boothbay built the roller coaster pictured in the accompanying photo. Freeman, a boatbuilder, had a large boat shop behind or west of his three-chimneyed house, seen here. The staging on the extreme left side of the photo probably marks the corner of the shop. Freeman's house is still located just north of the corner store in East Boothbay, and the west side of the store (and its barn) is also apparent in the photo.
boothbayregister.com
‘Halfway There’ opening Nov. 17
This weekend Lincoln County Community Theater (LCCT), the resident theater company of Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater, opens their 154th production! “Halfway There,” a comedy by Norm Foster, will be presented live and fully staged from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 26. Since 1977, LCCT has been...
boothbayregister.com
Great local gifts: Health Center online auction
Join the fun of bidding on gift items from local merchants and restaurants to support our local community Health Center. And you don’t have to leave your chair. You can browse and bid online or using your mobile phone. The URL is https://tiny.one/bbhealth. The Boothbay Region Health Center’s annual...
boothbayregister.com
Free Community Event: 2022 World Cup Games live streaming at The Waldo Theatre
The most prestigious tournament in the world comes to The Waldo!. Starting this Sunday, the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup hosts 32 nations in Qatar as they compete against each other and bring fans together from around the globe to share the passion and love for soccer. The Waldo will be live streaming the Opening game, a number of the weekend matches and then the Final game.
boothbayregister.com
Re: Fluoride vote
We would like to thank the voters of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Southport for educating themselves about the addition of sodium fluoride to drinking water and considering the future of the practice here in our community. On Election Day, 55% of voters were in favor of continuing to fluoridate our water. While this is not the outcome we sought, we are grateful for the democratic process that allowed us to raise the issue and increase awareness for the very real and ongoing challenges that many in our community face with dental health.
boothbayregister.com
Mary Ann Morse
Mary Ann Morse is now resting in peace. She passed away on Nov. 15 at Miles Memorial Hospital. She was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Augusta, Maine to Virgil L. and Ethelyn Gibson Morse. She was also adored by her grandparents, Virgil Sr. and Lydia Morse, where she spent much of her time on the family farm in North Waldoboro, the home of Morse’s Sauerkraut.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: The important library, voting and more
Last Friday morning Maine Public Radio aired a segment on the specialness of libraries. The script shared thoughts about how libraries can help people whose home life might not feature reading and how libraries can be a sanctuary for many folks. This awakened in me a variety of thoughts. For example, when we lived in D.C., even in the safer areas of town, the library was often the daytime resting place for the homeless folk. They could be warm and amuse themselves with magazines and books to leaf through even if they did not want to read.
boothbayregister.com
Free family movies at Harbor Theater
After the turkey and the football and the shopping . . . when everyone’s just about worn out, bring the family to relax at the movies, with free admission and free popcorn. Co-sponsored by the towns of Boothbay and Southport, the Harbor Theater’s Free Family Movies are making holiday activities just a bit more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community. In October, Halloween was marked by a free screening of “Ghostbusters” (1984). For Thanksgiving, the Harbor Theater presents “Babe” (1995), rated G, 1 hour, 31 minutes. The free movie (with free popcorn) screens once at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There is plenty of time to enjoy the movie before you attend the Fire Truck parade and competition!
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Television Tuna Challenge Special Nov. 19
Lincoln County Television (LCTV) is proud to present a special one-hour show about the 2022 return of the tuna fishing tournament to Boothbay Harbor. The show airs Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on LCTV.org, LCTV Spectrum/Tidewater 7, and on Boothbay Region Television channel 7. Filmed on location this September...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor is getting the (broad)band committee back together
Boothbay Harbor is learning about a proposal for a peninsula-wide internet cable network. During the Nov. 14 board meeting, Selectman Tricia Warren reported on a Nov. 3 meeting with Fidium Fiber, a Consolidated Communications subsidiary, about establishing a broadband network for unserved and underserved peninsula residents. Warren attended a Nov. 3 meeting in Boothbay with Consolidated Communications Senior Governmental Affairs Manager Simon Thorne, who outlined the proposal to representatives from Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport and Edgecomb.
boothbayregister.com
Community Benefits Agreement: No easy choice
According to the U.S. Dept. of Energy’s website, a Community Benefits Agreement (“CBA”) “is signed by a community benefits group and a developer, outlining a broad range of community benefits the developer agrees to provide, in return for community support of the project.”. There is currently...
boothbayregister.com
Erosion control course begins Dec. 15 in Wiscasset
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine DEP are co-sponsoring a four-hour online training in Advanced Training in Sediment and Erosion Control for Certified Contractors: Winter Best Management Practices Certification Course on Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wiscasset Parks and Recreation located at 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.
boothbayregister.com
American Legion Post 36
Veterans were remembered and thanked for their service at events around the region on Veterans Day. The traditional ceremony at the Southport Library was a moving event with over 50 in attendance. In the evening, a traditional American Legion Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Post Hall, followed by a moving flag disposal ceremony.
boothbayregister.com
NEAV working with local group on possible community benefits contribution
The New England Aqua Ventus wind project may bring more locally than a renewable energy source. The project may result in up to $1 million in a community benefits package. In recent months, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents have met with NEAV representatives about reaching an agreement on a community benefit. The NEAV project is an experimental wind turbine project expected to be constructed in 2023. It would connect an off-shore turbine located off Monhegan Island to East Boothbay. The transmission line would reach land at Bigelow Laboratories to poles running from Farnham’s Point to Central Maine Power Co.’s substation at the intersection of routes 96 and 27 in Boothbay Harbor.
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow Nominated for the 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights
For the fifth year in a row, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow has been nominated for the annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. Each year, a panel of experts and members of the 10Best editorial team select 20 nominees for the lighting display category. The top 10 winners will be decided by popular vote. Gardens Aglow was voted 4th best in 2021 and 3rd best in 2020, 2019 and 2018. The complete list of 2022 nominees is below:
