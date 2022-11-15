The first two days this month we received 100% of possible sunshine and after the first 8 days, our monthly average was 66%. However from that point on, sunshine has become increasingly more scarce – we’ve seen no sun that past two days and the average for the past 8 days is only 31% of possible. At this point, we’re just about back to normal for the month – November 2022 has received 48% of possible sunshine – normal is 45%.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO