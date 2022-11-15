ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

At least 3 Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1M mark in October

 2 days ago

At least three Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1 million mark in October.

All three top home sales in Peoria last month were in the 85383 ZIP code, the city’s luxury home hot spot, according to Realtor.com .

The top home sale, 7889 W. Calle Lejos, sold for $1.545 million on Oct. 13. The 3,980-square-foot home on a 1.45-acre lot has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Crystal Holtorf with My Home Group, and the buyer was represented by Jodi Peruch with HomeSmart.

The second most expensive home sale, 30881 N. 120th Ave., sold for $1.45 million on Oct. 18. The 4,696-square-foot home on a 0.42-acre lot has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Paige Heavey with eXp Realty in Arizona, and the buyer was represented by Lee King with Realty One Group.

The third most expensive home sale, 12388 W. Tyler Trail, sold for $1.375 million on Oct. 27. The 3,502-square-foot home on a 0.28-acre lot has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller and buyer were represented by Benjamin J. Katz with Lake Pleasant Real Estate.

All photos courtesy of Realtor.com .

Phoenix, AZ
