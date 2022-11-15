Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Yardbarker
The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion
The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
Jim Crane’s decision that led to Astros parting ways with James Click
The Houston Astros are surprisingly in a state of turmoil to start the 2022 offseason. After winning the World Series, they parted ways with general manager James Click and assistant GM Scott Powers. A report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan shows that Astros owner Jim Crane’s influence over the organization was...
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor
Today, we consider the potential that the Houston Astros may take a step backwards in its search for a new general manager.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Barely a week after the Astros—the un-shifty (except for infield defensive alignments), un-canned, un-sneaky, un-tainted 2022 edition—won the World Series, owner Jim Crane elected to let general manager James Click go. At the time of this writing, nothing from behind those scenes has emerged. But something did emerge around social media's dubious precincts: a consummation devoutly not to be wished.
Hal Steinbrenner points to injuries when talking gap between Yankees and Astros
Hal Steinbrenner is convinced the Yankees would have fared much better against the Astros if the team had Andrew Benintendi and DJ LeMahieu.
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
Astros Select J.P. France
The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
Globe Life Field, Texas Rangers to host Major League All-Star Game in 2024
Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that the mid-summer classic is coming back to Arlington.
Deadspin
The Astros did GM James Click so, so dirty
The Astros are World Series champions once again! [Editor’s note: Don’t remind me.] After doing a lot of damage control since the legitimacy of their 2017 title was put in question following the 2019 season, the Astros built almost an entirely new squad over the last three years. The 2022 Astros’ roster featured only 11 players that were on the 2019 team. Despite the rotating door of outfielders, Justin Verlander’s injury issues, and the departure of key players like Carlos Correa and George Springer, the Astros managed to reach the ALCS in all three of James Click’s seasons as GM, capped off with a remarkable postseason that saw Houston lose just two games. That’s some excellent GM work! Click took a team nobody else wanted and managed to build winner after winner after winner while rebuilding the franchise’s reputation. He earned this championship!
Astros Owner Crane's Connections Run Deep in Central Missouri Athletics
Before he became the owner of the Houston Astros, Jim Crane was a record-holding pitcher at Central Missouri.
Astros Sign Austin Davis To Minor League Deal
The Astros have informed reporters, including Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, that they have signed left-hander Austin Davis to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league Spring Training. Davis, 30 in February, was drafted by the Phillies and made his MLB debut with them in 2018. He’s since...
Astros unlikely to hire GM before end of year
Despite the Astros cruising to a 106-56 record in 2022, rumors began to trickle out during the season that there was some tension between owner Jim Crane and general manager James Click, with the latter on an expiring contract. Despite those reports, the assumption of many was that the success of the team would compel the parties to work something out. However, despite the Astros making the ALCS for a sixth straight year and winning their second World Series title in that time, Click was fired just a few days after the title celebration, as was assistant GM Scott Powers.
Yardbarker
Watch: World Series MVP Jeremy Pena Worked a Shift at Raising Cane's Monday
Houston Astros fans crowded the Raising Cane's drive-thru at the restaurant's Gulf Freeway location Monday afternoon, as World Series MVP Jeremy Pena was taking lunch orders and serving customers at the establishment. Pena worked the drive-thru window, delivering food to customers from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Monday.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Crawfish Boil: November 16, 2022
The 40-man roster is all set for the Rule 5 draft. RHP JP France, late of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, was added to the 40-man roster. Players the Astros declined to protect include Corey Julks, Jayden Murray, and many others. Houston, meanwhile, has four spots available on their 40-man.
Dodgers Offseason: Carlos Correa Expected To Demand Top Dollar, is LA Willing To Pay It?
It’s looking more likely each day that Trea Turner will not be with the Dodgers in 2023. Luckily, the Dodgers will have some options to replace Turner if he were to leave and among those options come Carlos Correa. The bad blood between the Astros and the Dodgers during...
