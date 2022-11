HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE BLUE-GREEN ALGAE BLOOM ALERT FOR LAKE MARIAN. Osceola County, Florida. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Marian, near the boat ramp. This is in response to water samples taken on 11/16/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Marian.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO