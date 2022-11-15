ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theithacan.org

Changes to airport flight schedule raise concerns for campus community

The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) announced Oct. 29 that it would be adding two additional Delta flights to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to its schedule and discontinuing its services to Detroit. The Delta flights to JFK will start Jan. 9, 2023, although it has yet to...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pizza Hut is back in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Annual Harvest Festival Dinner at GIAC

The Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) will be hosting its annual Harvest Festival Dinner, Friday, November 18, from 4:45 PM to 7:30 PM. This year Dinners will be available for pick-up only and will consist of turkey and all the trimmings — or vegetarian option with no turkey, and it is provided for free to everyone.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Restaurant owner remembered

The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Comic-Con draws hundreds to Arnot Mall

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The halls of the Arnot Mall were packed over the weekend, as hundreds of people turned out for Twin Tiers Comic-Con 2022. The two-day event filled the Arnot Mall Event Center on Nov. 12 and 13 as locals dressed up as their favorite characters, learned about comics and cosplay, and […]
BIG FLATS, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY
Q 105.7

Former Syracuse & NBA Star Busted For Robbery

The story is as old as professional sports. Star athletes make it big one day but never plan for tomorrow. Then bad things happen after they can't play anymore and we hear about them in the media. Donte Greene, who played at Syracuse University during the 2007-08 season before leaving for four seasons in the NBA, has just been added to the list of sports figure tragedies.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy