City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Lou Ferrigno movie to resume filming in Syracuse after issues, stolen equipment
A horror movie starring “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno is set to resume filming in Syracuse after it was shut down halfway through production at the end of August. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that all of the principal...
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
theithacan.org
Changes to airport flight schedule raise concerns for campus community
The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) announced Oct. 29 that it would be adding two additional Delta flights to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to its schedule and discontinuing its services to Detroit. The Delta flights to JFK will start Jan. 9, 2023, although it has yet to...
Foreigner Farewell Tour to Rock 3 Cities in Upstate New York
One of the most enduring and successful rock bands of all time is hanging it up after almost 50 years. Foreigner has tapped the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse as one of three Upstate New York stops in 2023. The Syracuse show is scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
Win Tickets to See Kenny G’s Holiday Special In Binghamton
The holiday season is here and to celebrate, Kenny G is coming to Binghamton!. Kenny G will bring his Holiday and Hits show to the Broome County Forum on Saturday, December 17 and we'd love to send you and a friend to the show!. Fill out the form below and...
Pizza Hut is back in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
ithaca.com
Annual Harvest Festival Dinner at GIAC
The Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) will be hosting its annual Harvest Festival Dinner, Friday, November 18, from 4:45 PM to 7:30 PM. This year Dinners will be available for pick-up only and will consist of turkey and all the trimmings — or vegetarian option with no turkey, and it is provided for free to everyone.
owegopennysaver.com
Restaurant owner remembered
The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
Twin Tiers Comic-Con draws hundreds to Arnot Mall
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The halls of the Arnot Mall were packed over the weekend, as hundreds of people turned out for Twin Tiers Comic-Con 2022. The two-day event filled the Arnot Mall Event Center on Nov. 12 and 13 as locals dressed up as their favorite characters, learned about comics and cosplay, and […]
ithaca.com
Tompkins Girls Hockey Association Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, November 18 and 19
Tompkins Girls Hockey Association (TGHA) is commemorating 50 years of local girls ice hockey throughout the 2022-23 season and during the weekend of the actual anniversary, November 18-19. TGHA offers teams and programs for girls ages 6-19 of all levels and abilities. The year 1972 was significant as Title IX...
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
Syracuse judge rips ‘extremely prejudicial’ revelation before trial in I-81 overpass murder
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man charged with murder nearly two years ago said for the first time this week that he had an alibi at the time of the December 2020 slaying. The revelation came only 12 days before Hosea Hanslip is due to stand trial in the Dec. 31, 2020 murder of Joel Saldana on the Bear Road overpass across Interstate 81.
Byrne Dairy Opens in Endwell, Town of Chenango Store Receives OK
Broome County's second Byrne Dairy & Deli store has opened as the Syracuse-based company continues its aggressive expansion plan in the Binghamton area. The new store at 3100 Watson Boulevard in Endwell started operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The site was acquired for the Byrne Dairy store from Thomas Mazzanoble...
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
localsyr.com
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
Former Syracuse & NBA Star Busted For Robbery
The story is as old as professional sports. Star athletes make it big one day but never plan for tomorrow. Then bad things happen after they can't play anymore and we hear about them in the media. Donte Greene, who played at Syracuse University during the 2007-08 season before leaving for four seasons in the NBA, has just been added to the list of sports figure tragedies.
Keep a piece of history from the old IBM Country Club
On Thursday, The Agency and LeChase Construction will be hosting a "Get-A-Brick" day for those who would like to keep a piece of the Crocker Homestead at the Old IBM Country Club.
