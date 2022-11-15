ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Longhorns Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

By Connor Zimmerlee
 2 days ago

An in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Saturday's matchup.

The Texas Longhorns , coming off of a 17-10 loss at home against the TCU Horned Frogs, will look to get back in the win column on the road this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Not only will the Longhorns be looking to bounce back from a tough loss against TCU, but they will be looking to get a bit of revenge on the Jayhawks themselves. Last season, in Steve Sarkisian's first season with Texas, the Jayhawks handed the Longhorns a 57-56 loss at home.

Here at LonghornsCountry.com , we will be providing an in-depth look this week at the Jayhawks ahead of Texas' matchup with them on Saturday.

Kansas Jayhawks

2022 Record: 6-4 (3-4 Big 12)

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Offensive starters:

QB Jason Bean

RB Devin Neal

WR-X Lawrence Arnold

WR-Z Quentin Skinner

WR-SL Luke Grimm

TE Mason Fairchild

LT Earl Bostick Jr.

LG Dominick Puni

OC Mike Novitsky

RG Michael Ford Jr.

RT Bryce Cabeldue

The Jayhawks currently boast one of the best offenses in college football, averaging 36.9 points per game on 444.6 yards of total offense. They have not missed a beat with backup quarterback Jason Bean, who was named starter following the injury to Jalon Daniels.

Defensive starters:

DE Lonnie Phelps

DT Sam Burt

DT Caleb Sampson

DE Malcolm Lee

LB Taiwan Berryhill

LB Craig Young

LB Rich Miller

CB Cobee Bryant

S O.J. Burroughs

S Kenny Logan Jr.

CB Mello Dotson

While offensively the Jayhawks have been one of the better teams in college football, the same cannot be said for their defensive numbers. They are allowing opponents to score 30.4 points a game while allowing 443.7 yards per game.

