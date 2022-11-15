ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Veterans Voices: 1st female ROTC instructor at Carson-Newman …. Meet Carson-Newman University's first female...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee woman celebrates 100th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A century ago, life was much simpler, no cell phones or computers. A lot has clearly changed since and one East Tennessee woman has lived through it all. The happy birthday song, is a tune Imogene Shipe has heard 100 times. Shipe hit the century mark...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Appalachian Bear Rescue wins animal welfare award

East Tennessee nonprofit organization Appalachian Bear Rescue has been awarded a $25,000 grand prize and a brand new SUV as part of Land Rover’s 2022 Defender Service Awards presented by Chase. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins animal welfare award. East Tennessee nonprofit organization Appalachian Bear Rescue has been awarded a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN

Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Middlesbroo, Kentucky jewelry store heist

Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique &...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Flu activity in Knox County

A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels. A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

RSCC set to host Lighting of the Tree in Roane County

(RSCC) Roane State Community College will host Roane County’s Lighting of the Tree event on Monday, November 21, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Everyone is invited to attend the festive holiday event, which will be held on the front lawn of the college’s Roane County Campus at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Admission is free.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two meteor showers continue this week

This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. Pigeon Forge family escaped house fire due to smoke …. Pigeon Forge Fire Department Chief Tony Watson is touting the importance of smoke alarms as part...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy