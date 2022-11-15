Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Veterans Voices: 1st female ROTC instructor at Carson-Newman …. Meet Carson-Newman University's first female...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee woman celebrates 100th birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A century ago, life was much simpler, no cell phones or computers. A lot has clearly changed since and one East Tennessee woman has lived through it all. The happy birthday song, is a tune Imogene Shipe has heard 100 times. Shipe hit the century mark...
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
WATE
Appalachian Bear Rescue wins animal welfare award
East Tennessee nonprofit organization Appalachian Bear Rescue has been awarded a $25,000 grand prize and a brand new SUV as part of Land Rover’s 2022 Defender Service Awards presented by Chase. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins animal welfare award. East Tennessee nonprofit organization Appalachian Bear Rescue has been awarded a...
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
Knoxville’s black community endured deeply rooted racism, and now there is medical debt
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When Dr. H.M. Green opened his new medical office building on East Vine Avenue in 1922, Black residents of this city on the Tennessee River could be seen only in the basement of Knoxville General Hospital. They were barred from the city's other three medical centers.
livingnewdeal.org
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN
Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
WATE
Middlesbroo, Kentucky jewelry store heist
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique &...
Second Crumbl Cookies location in Knoxville announces grand opening
After opening their first store in Knoxville earlier this year, Crumbl Cookies has announced a grand opening date for their second location in the area.
WATE
Flu activity in Knox County
A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels. A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
WYSH AM 1380
RSCC set to host Lighting of the Tree in Roane County
(RSCC) Roane State Community College will host Roane County’s Lighting of the Tree event on Monday, November 21, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Everyone is invited to attend the festive holiday event, which will be held on the front lawn of the college’s Roane County Campus at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Admission is free.
wvlt.tv
Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
KFD: SUV damaged after fire in Knoxville parking garage
An SUV was on fire in a downtown Knoxville parking garage on Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
WATE
Two meteor showers continue this week
This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. Pigeon Forge family escaped house fire due to smoke …. Pigeon Forge Fire Department Chief Tony Watson is touting the importance of smoke alarms as part...
Beloved Knoxville bar, beer garden announces closure after eight years
A popular bar and beer garden in the Happy Holler Historic District of Knoxville will soon close their doors after nearly nine years in business.
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
