Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
pacificsandiego.com
How you can experience food from two Michelin star chefs in one meal in San Diego
William Bradley, the chef-director of Addison, San Diego’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, will conclude his 2022 California Collaborations dinner series next month with a fellow chef whose name may ring a bell with longtime San Diego diners. Chef-owner Chris Bleidorn of Michelin two-star Birdsong in San Francisco will alternate...
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
pacificsandiego.com
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
globalmunchkins.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in La Jolla, California
Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, if you find yourself in La Jolla, California it will also be the most exciting meal of your day too. La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, has no shortage of unique and delicious dining options to please every member of your family. Make sure to take a break from seal sightseeing and check out one (or all!) of the 6 best breakfast spots in La Jolla.
localemagazine.com
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
City of San Diego holding job fair for Parks and Recreation Department
The City of San Diego is hosting a job fair Wednesday in an attempt to fill over 100 available positions in their Parks and Recreation Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
theregistrysocal.com
Nine Leases Totaling 26,000 SQFT Signed at Casey Brown Company-Owned Building in San Diego
SAN DIEGO –– CBRE facilitated nine new leases at the recently renovated 4250 Pacific Highway in San Diego. These new leases totaled 26,000 sq. ft. and were signed over the last 18 months. CBRE’s Dick Balestri and Cole Martinez represented the building owner, Casey Brown Company, in the transactions.
San Diego Business Journal
San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders
It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
KPBS
San Diego is the latest California city to ban single-use plastics
The San Diego City Council passed a Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinance on Tuesday. The council passed an identical ordinance back in January 2019, but it was stalled due to litigation. The new law covers a long list of polystyrene products, including polystyrene foam food service ware, food trays, egg...
theregistrysocal.com
24,376 SQFT Industrial Property Placed On Market in San Diego With Guidance Set at $10.55MM
Throughout Southern California, available industrial assets continue to be few and far between as the region sees continually heightened demand. One industrial property, however, has recently been placed up for both sale and lease in San Diego. According to the offering memorandum by Colliers, the 24,376 square foot property is...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Throws Paw-ty for Pooch Waiting 2 Years for a Home
A special dog who has been waiting for her forever family for two years was thrown a birthday paw-ty by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) to celebrate the pooch who has become a staff favorite. Dana, a nearly 7-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, was given the royal treatment...
kusi.com
El Cajon continues to battle against San Diego County on homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Teresa Sardina has more on the story.
Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets February opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, now has an official name and opening date.
The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for a Thanksgiving feast
SAN DIEGO — The price of food in the grocery store and at restaurants is racking up. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford found a Thanksgiving meal will cost you about $50 at the grocery store, and that's for just the essential ingredients. With grocery prices higher in 2022, many...
Mayor Gloria Announces Proposal to Improve Conditions of San Diego Streets
Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that he is bringing forward amendments to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance, which will help fix more roads faster. The proposed changes to the outdated ordinance will ensure that private utilities, city crews and contractors who excavate in the right of way are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs.
Comments / 0