WYSH AM 1380
DEA: Over 18,000 pounds of unused meds collected in Tennessee on Take Back Day
The DEA collected more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications during its bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day last month. In the Louisville Division alone, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, over 34,000 pounds of medications were collected at sites located across region. Tennesseans disposed of the most,...
Repair work begins on bridges across GSMNP
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Federal Highway Administration awarded a construction contract to conduct routine bridge repairs at 19 locations across the park through August 2023. Crews will implement single-lane closures in most locations to safely accomplish work, however, full road closures will be necessary at a few, select sites.
