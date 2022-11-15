Read full article on original website
Harvard museum will return Native American hair samples, apologizes for ‘complicity’ in objectification of Native peoples
(CNN) — A Harvard University museum apologized Thursday for its “complicity” in the objectification of Native peoples and will return hair clippings of about 700 Native American children who were forced to attend United States boarding schools in the 1930’s. “The Peabody Museum apologizes to Indigenous...
“It is a David and Goliath story.” Edgewood College to host “War of the Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies” Nov. 2
Keeping ethnic studies programs alive is a crucial part of providing spaces in higher academics that speak to diverse experiences and welcome marginalized students, but first they have to be created. “War of the Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies” will be screening at Edgewood College on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with the hope it will provide people with a story that will lead them to engage in the history and necessity of ethnic studies programs. Dr. Ernesto Mireles is one of the student activists in the film that follows Chicana and Chicano students at Michigan State University in the 1990s as they fought to both establish and fund a Chicano/Latino Studies program at the school.
Dr. Marla Delgado-Guerrero returns to UW-Madison to lead Posse program
Dr. Marla Delgado-Guerrero describes herself as a product of mentorship, and with her new role as the head of the UW-Madison Posse program, she aims to allow more students to have access to the support that she did. The UW Posse program is the Madison-based outlet of an organization that...
