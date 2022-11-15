FORGERY: Officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department Lobby to speak with a female reference identity theft. The female complainant advised she was going through a divorce, and the male partner is at their second home in Florida. She advised her husband’s sister-in-law and sister had gained access to banking accounts and other personal information of hers. She discovered a notebook that had information of a private brokerage account she had opened after the separation, and she stated it showed she was buying $1,000 per month in cryptocurrency. She advised the only way this could have been discovered is by her husband’s family hacking into her accounts. The report taken, along with the notes, were sent to the Sumter County Florida’s Sheriff’s Office.

