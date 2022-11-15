ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York

I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
WARWICK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

NY Family Tops Its Own World Record With Over 700,000 Christmas Lights

A family in New York is topping its own world-record Christmas display with over 100,000 more lights this year. Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs, beating the previous winner David Richards, from Australia.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

4 Things we Love About Monroe, New York

From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
MONROE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort

Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Santa’s Mailbox Arriving in Saugerties, Here’s Where to Mail the ‘Big Guy’

It's a time-honored tradition and one Ulster County town is ready to bring in the holidays. As the holidays approach, many of us are starting to get things together for whichever holiday you and your family celebrate. If you celebrate Christmas and participate in mailing Santa a wish list yearly, we have some great news as one Saugerties resident has announced that Santa's Mailbox will be open for business real soon.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open

With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regards to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location. Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the...
PIX11

Grandma vanishes after purchase at Key Food in the Bronx

Update: Milagros Santos was reunited with family after a kind stranger found her at a Manhattan bus stop late Tuesday, according to Santos’ daughter. Click here for more updates on this story. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The family of Milagros Santos was frantically searching for the […]
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy