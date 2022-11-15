Read full article on original website
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York
I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
You’re Spared: New Business Opens in Time to Cook Your Thanksgiving
Just in time for you to be planning your Thanksgiving meal, a new business has opened in Orange County, Washingtonville to be exact and they can help you with everything you don't want to cook or prepare. Ana's Gourmet is ready to do all of your holiday cooking and get...
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
NY Family Tops Its Own World Record With Over 700,000 Christmas Lights
A family in New York is topping its own world-record Christmas display with over 100,000 more lights this year. Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs, beating the previous winner David Richards, from Australia.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
7 Hotels in Poughkeepsie, New York Ranked Worst to Best
A lot of people travel to or through the Hudson Valley region of New York. If you or a relative need to stay in the Poughkeepsie area then you might want to check out these hotel ratings. The holidays are coming and people will be leaving the area but plenty...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
4 Things we Love About Monroe, New York
From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
hudsonvalleyone.com
Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort
Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Santa’s Mailbox Arriving in Saugerties, Here’s Where to Mail the ‘Big Guy’
It's a time-honored tradition and one Ulster County town is ready to bring in the holidays. As the holidays approach, many of us are starting to get things together for whichever holiday you and your family celebrate. If you celebrate Christmas and participate in mailing Santa a wish list yearly, we have some great news as one Saugerties resident has announced that Santa's Mailbox will be open for business real soon.
Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open
With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regards to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location. Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the...
5 Fantastic Things You Don’t Know About the Bear Mountain Bridge
Have you ever walked across anyone of the bridges that cross the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley? Think you might want to give it a try? There are 5 bridges that are a part of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridges. Where are those bridges located? The Newburgh-Beacon...
Grandma vanishes after purchase at Key Food in the Bronx
Update: Milagros Santos was reunited with family after a kind stranger found her at a Manhattan bus stop late Tuesday, according to Santos’ daughter. Click here for more updates on this story. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The family of Milagros Santos was frantically searching for the […]
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
