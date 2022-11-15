In response to the urgent need for resources to address the youth mental health crisis in our local communities, Hawai‘i Medical Service Association is investing $125,000 to support five unique programs across the state. It includes $25,000 for Hale ‘Ōpio Kaua‘i’s Ke Kahua O Ka Malamalama, an after-school and...

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO