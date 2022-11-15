Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
Hawai’i Medical Service Association invests $25,000 for Hale ‘Ōpio Kaua‘i youth program
In response to the urgent need for resources to address the youth mental health crisis in our local communities, Hawai‘i Medical Service Association is investing $125,000 to support five unique programs across the state. It includes $25,000 for Hale ‘Ōpio Kaua‘i’s Ke Kahua O Ka Malamalama, an after-school and...
kauainownews.com
Pacific Media Group and Hawai’i Visitors & Convention Bureau to launch Official Island Visitor Guidebooks
Hawaiʻi-based Pacific Media Group has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau to launch complimentary, island-specific Official Visitor Guidebooks. In 2023, Pacific Media Group will publish four destination publications:. Experience Kauaʻi. Experience Oʻahu. Experience Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi. Experience the Island of Hawaiʻi...
kauainownews.com
Hawaiʻi International Film Festival opens at Waimea Theater with movies with Kauaʻi ties
South Korean spies race to confront an assassin in “Hunt.” Estranged brothers inherit their father’s bathhouse in Japan’s “Yudo.” A man revives the art of celestial navigation and is knighted for his service to the Māori people in “Whetū Mārama.”
