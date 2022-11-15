ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Media Group and Hawai’i Visitors & Convention Bureau to launch Official Island Visitor Guidebooks

Hawaiʻi-based Pacific Media Group has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau to launch complimentary, island-specific Official Visitor Guidebooks. In 2023, Pacific Media Group will publish four destination publications:. Experience Kauaʻi. Experience Oʻahu. Experience Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi. Experience the Island of Hawaiʻi...
