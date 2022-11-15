Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Tommy’s Motorsports announces Annual Toy Drive
Tommy’s Motorsports has announced that its 4th Annual Toy drive is in full swing. Donated toys will go to kids in Anderson County who are under the care of the Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Last year, according to organizers, enough donations were collected to provide Christmas for almost 400 kids who otherwise may not have received gifts.
WYSH AM 1380
Oak Ridge announces Thanksgiving closures, changes
(City of Oak Ridge press release) City of Oak Ridge offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Oak Ridge Public Library and book drop, Oak Ridge Civic Center and indoor pool, Senior Center, and...
WYSH AM 1380
RSCC set to host Lighting of the Tree in Roane County
(RSCC) Roane State Community College will host Roane County’s Lighting of the Tree event on Monday, November 21, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Everyone is invited to attend the festive holiday event, which will be held on the front lawn of the college’s Roane County Campus at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Admission is free.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this week's Money Talks...
WYSH AM 1380
‘Chilly’ Cook-Off, Tree Lighting announced in Clinton
The city of Clinton has announced that the 3rd “Chilly” Cook-Off and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2nd, from 5 to 8 pm at the Community Center. The event will feature the traditional chili cook-off competition among city employees, as well as bowling, corn hole, and basketball, as well as the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree and a visit from Santa Claus.
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Orange/Blue Blood Battle underway
Don’t forget that the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition between fans of UT and Kentucky is this week (11/14-11/18). MEDIC Regional Blood Center is competing against their counterparts at the Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization can collect the highest number of blood products in five days.
WYSH AM 1380
Riverside Drive back open in Clinton
The city of Clinton says that Riverside Drive between South Seivers Boulevard and Meadowbrook Street is back open after over four years of being closed due to the construction of the new Lewallen Bridge. The city’s Project Coordinator, Lynn Murphy, said in a statement to WYSH that the adjacent Lakefront...
WYSH AM 1380
Rescue Squad announces door-to-door fundraiser
The Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s annual door-to-door fundraising campaign is underway. Rescue Squad Chief Terry Allen wants everyone to know that the campaign will run until January and wants to assure residents of Anderson County that the “guys” collecting donations are on the up and up.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
WYSH AM 1380
Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, age 93
Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sacred Grounds Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. She loved her grandchildren and family. Peach is preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Underwood. She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Kathy) Underwood...
WYSH AM 1380
Jason DeWayne Loy, age 52, of Clinton
Jason DeWayne Loy, age 52, of Clinton, TN, passed away on November 2, 2022. He was born in Marietta, GA on June 14, 1970. Jason was a graduate of Holston High School and a member of the Boy Scouts. He received awards in Workshop and Boy Scouts. He later began his career in carpentry and floor laying. Jason had many hobbies and interests including, camping, fishing, boating, cooking, traveling, gambling, and gardening for his family and friends.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
wvlt.tv
Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
WYSH AM 1380
David Michael Webster, age 69, of Clinton
David Michael Webster, age 69, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. In his younger years, David was a very talented artist and guitarist. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Gertrude Webster. David is survived...
WATE
Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
