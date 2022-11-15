ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYSH AM 1380

Tommy’s Motorsports announces Annual Toy Drive

Tommy’s Motorsports has announced that its 4th Annual Toy drive is in full swing. Donated toys will go to kids in Anderson County who are under the care of the Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Last year, according to organizers, enough donations were collected to provide Christmas for almost 400 kids who otherwise may not have received gifts.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Oak Ridge announces Thanksgiving closures, changes

(City of Oak Ridge press release) City of Oak Ridge offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Oak Ridge Public Library and book drop, Oak Ridge Civic Center and indoor pool, Senior Center, and...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

RSCC set to host Lighting of the Tree in Roane County

(RSCC) Roane State Community College will host Roane County’s Lighting of the Tree event on Monday, November 21, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Everyone is invited to attend the festive holiday event, which will be held on the front lawn of the college’s Roane County Campus at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Admission is free.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this week's Money Talks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

‘Chilly’ Cook-Off, Tree Lighting announced in Clinton

The city of Clinton has announced that the 3rd “Chilly” Cook-Off and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2nd, from 5 to 8 pm at the Community Center. The event will feature the traditional chili cook-off competition among city employees, as well as bowling, corn hole, and basketball, as well as the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree and a visit from Santa Claus.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Orange/Blue Blood Battle underway

Don’t forget that the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition between fans of UT and Kentucky is this week (11/14-11/18). MEDIC Regional Blood Center is competing against their counterparts at the Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization can collect the highest number of blood products in five days.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Riverside Drive back open in Clinton

The city of Clinton says that Riverside Drive between South Seivers Boulevard and Meadowbrook Street is back open after over four years of being closed due to the construction of the new Lewallen Bridge. The city’s Project Coordinator, Lynn Murphy, said in a statement to WYSH that the adjacent Lakefront...
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Rescue Squad announces door-to-door fundraiser

The Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s annual door-to-door fundraising campaign is underway. Rescue Squad Chief Terry Allen wants everyone to know that the campaign will run until January and wants to assure residents of Anderson County that the “guys” collecting donations are on the up and up.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, age 93

Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sacred Grounds Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. She loved her grandchildren and family. Peach is preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Underwood. She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Kathy) Underwood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Jason DeWayne Loy, age 52, of Clinton

Jason DeWayne Loy, age 52, of Clinton, TN, passed away on November 2, 2022. He was born in Marietta, GA on June 14, 1970. Jason was a graduate of Holston High School and a member of the Boy Scouts. He received awards in Workshop and Boy Scouts. He later began his career in carpentry and floor laying. Jason had many hobbies and interests including, camping, fishing, boating, cooking, traveling, gambling, and gardening for his family and friends.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

David Michael Webster, age 69, of Clinton

David Michael Webster, age 69, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. In his younger years, David was a very talented artist and guitarist. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Gertrude Webster. David is survived...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
TAZEWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy