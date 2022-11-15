Read full article on original website
L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic
A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
travelnoire.com
American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete
U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
USGS: 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattles western Texas and southern New Mexico
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday.
Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela Get Married
Watch: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico MARRY After "Private" Romance. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have gained an extra special title: newlyweds. Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.
Baja California officials scramble to quell rumors about mass deportation of Venezuelan migrants
"No political decision has been made about the deportation of Venezuelans, nothing has been approved," said Ruiz. "I can't say this won't happen in the future, but for the moment, nothing is imminent."
Taylor Swift tickets hit resale market for up to $35K for Tampa shows
Tickets for Taylor Swift's three shows on her "Eras" tour at Raymond James Stadium hit the resale market after fans struggled to get presale tickets on Tuesday.
De La Cruz scores historic win in U.S. Congressional District 15
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley native Monica De La Cruz has become the first Latina and first Republican to win a congressional district in Hidalgo County. De La Cruz says there are many goals she would like to accomplish while she is in Washington D.C. In this...
trazeetravel.com
How to Spend a Quick Trip in San Pancho, Mexico
Already spent your fair share of time in Mexico’s most popular beach locales? Get off the beaten path and discover a new favorite destination in Mexico: San Francisco, also called San Pancho. San Pancho is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, so...
Alabama’s most hated Thanksgiving food is…
Christmas may "take the cake" with the ever-so-popular hatred of fruitcake, but there are people that inhabit this planet who hold a grudge against at least one dish on your Turkey Day menu.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas
NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Saturday that he was in the Bahamas, denying speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the exchange filed for bankruptcy and he was removed as chief executive.
localpassportfamily.com
November 2022 GCBC: Mexico Arts, Culture, Science, Movies
These Mexico art activities are wonderful for getting to know Mexican leaders and creators, and learning from their gifts and style. Keep reading until the end for some great crafts and children’s movies centering Mexican culture. Featured Mexican Artist: Lourdes Villagomez. Nature in Mexico. Few nations on Earth support...
ctemag.com
ANCA signs distributor for portions of Mexico
Fravic Daunert, a specialist in the distribution and commissioning of machine tools and accessories, signed a contract with ANCA to distribute ANCA's products in portions of Mexico. Fravic Daunert was formed by the union of two companies, the Fravic Group and Daunert Machine Tools. The first company, Fravic, was established...
International 10K race returns to Juarez-El Paso
More than 1,000 runners from across the globe are expected to take part in a 10-kilometer race spanning Downtown El Paso and Juarez, Mexico.
