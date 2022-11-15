ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelnoire.com

American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete

U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
E! News

Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela Get Married

Watch: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico MARRY After "Private" Romance. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have gained an extra special title: newlyweds. Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.
trazeetravel.com

How to Spend a Quick Trip in San Pancho, Mexico

Already spent your fair share of time in Mexico’s most popular beach locales? Get off the beaten path and discover a new favorite destination in Mexico: San Francisco, also called San Pancho. San Pancho is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, so...
localpassportfamily.com

November 2022 GCBC: Mexico Arts, Culture, Science, Movies

These Mexico art activities are wonderful for getting to know Mexican leaders and creators, and learning from their gifts and style. Keep reading until the end for some great crafts and children’s movies centering Mexican culture. Featured Mexican Artist: Lourdes Villagomez. Nature in Mexico. Few nations on Earth support...
ALASKA STATE
ctemag.com

ANCA signs distributor for portions of Mexico

Fravic Daunert, a specialist in the distribution and commissioning of machine tools and accessories, signed a contract with ANCA to distribute ANCA's products in portions of Mexico. Fravic Daunert was formed by the union of two companies, the Fravic Group and Daunert Machine Tools. The first company, Fravic, was established...

