Tennessee State

Engadget

Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement

Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392 million

HARTFORD, Conn. — Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday. The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Forty states win $391.5M privacy suit against Google over location data sold to advertisers

(The Center Square) — Forty states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Phone Arena

Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million

The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking

(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C., win fight with Google over tracking of users

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Georgia and South Carolina, to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations. The states’ attorneys general called the settlement a historic win for consumers, and the largest multistate settlement...
GEORGIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Google to pay Delaware $4.3M in location tracking settlement

Google agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states Monday over charges that the company tracked users’ location data even when asked not to.  Delaware will receive more than $4.3 million from the settlement. The money will go toward the Delaware Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Fund, allowing it to do future work without drawing on taxpayer dollars. Attorney ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Android Police

Google to simplify location tracking controls following $400 million settlement

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google is facing a lot of regulatory scrutiny in the EU, but other parts of the world are also slowly starting to investigate big tech companies more closely. The search business is feeling the pressure in the US, with a lawsuit built around user location tracking from 2018 leading to a $400 million settlement just this week.
OREGON STATE
knowtechie.com

Google hit with record $391 million settlement over shady tracking

Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement over its previously shady practices around location tracking. The coalition of attorneys general that won this settlement calls it the largest settlement from the U.S. regarding internet privacy (via The New York Times). Their investigation was started in 2018 after an Associated...
ARIZONA STATE

