Clinton, TN

WATE

Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN

Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Oak Ridge announces Thanksgiving closures, changes

(City of Oak Ridge press release) City of Oak Ridge offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Oak Ridge Public Library and book drop, Oak Ridge Civic Center and indoor pool, Senior Center, and...
OAK RIDGE, TN
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County

According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Deadly I-40 Crash

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event

Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
MARYVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Greyhound trying to find appropriate location

A months-long dispute over how Greyhound is handling its bus service in Knoxville may be resolved soon. Since closing its downtown terminal on Magnolia Avenue in April and moving all local service to a series of convenience store parking lots, Greyhound has come under fire for supposedly putting profits ahead of customer safety.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Tommy’s Motorsports announces Annual Toy Drive

Tommy’s Motorsports has announced that its 4th Annual Toy drive is in full swing. Donated toys will go to kids in Anderson County who are under the care of the Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Last year, according to organizers, enough donations were collected to provide Christmas for almost 400 kids who otherwise may not have received gifts.
CLINTON, TN
indherald.com

Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery

ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
ONEIDA, TN
WYSH AM 1380

‘Chilly’ Cook-Off, Tree Lighting announced in Clinton

The city of Clinton has announced that the 3rd “Chilly” Cook-Off and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2nd, from 5 to 8 pm at the Community Center. The event will feature the traditional chili cook-off competition among city employees, as well as bowling, corn hole, and basketball, as well as the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree and a visit from Santa Claus.
CLINTON, TN

