Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
KFD: SUV damaged after fire in Knoxville parking garage
An SUV was on fire in a downtown Knoxville parking garage on Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
WATE
Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
livingnewdeal.org
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN
Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
wvlt.tv
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
WYSH AM 1380
Oak Ridge announces Thanksgiving closures, changes
(City of Oak Ridge press release) City of Oak Ridge offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Oak Ridge Public Library and book drop, Oak Ridge Civic Center and indoor pool, Senior Center, and...
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
THP: One dead after crash on I-40 East bridge in Roane County Wednesday morning
WYSH AM 1380
BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
Deadly I-40 Crash
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
WYSH AM 1380
Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event
Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
hardknoxwire.com
Greyhound trying to find appropriate location
A months-long dispute over how Greyhound is handling its bus service in Knoxville may be resolved soon. Since closing its downtown terminal on Magnolia Avenue in April and moving all local service to a series of convenience store parking lots, Greyhound has come under fire for supposedly putting profits ahead of customer safety.
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
WYSH AM 1380
Tommy’s Motorsports announces Annual Toy Drive
Tommy’s Motorsports has announced that its 4th Annual Toy drive is in full swing. Donated toys will go to kids in Anderson County who are under the care of the Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Last year, according to organizers, enough donations were collected to provide Christmas for almost 400 kids who otherwise may not have received gifts.
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
Knox County house fire injures 1 person, dog missing
One person is in critical condition and their dog is missing following a house fire in northern Knox County.
WYSH AM 1380
‘Chilly’ Cook-Off, Tree Lighting announced in Clinton
The city of Clinton has announced that the 3rd “Chilly” Cook-Off and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2nd, from 5 to 8 pm at the Community Center. The event will feature the traditional chili cook-off competition among city employees, as well as bowling, corn hole, and basketball, as well as the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree and a visit from Santa Claus.
