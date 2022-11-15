On November 9th, an officer responded to a report of a fight at the Fairfield Glade Dog Park. Cornelius Donovan, age 73, stated he entered the dog park with his dog and was met by a female who informed him that his dog was too big to be in that particular section of the dog park. Cornelius stated he told her to mind her own business when the female proceeded to flip him off. Cornelius then called the female an expletive name, and the female called her boyfriend to inform him of the situation.

FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO