Read full article on original website
Related
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
wvlt.tv
Knox County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a retired K-9 officer had died. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. “Kelly was fortunate to spend her retirement days lounging outside, on the couch, and at the...
wvlt.tv
Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were investigating an apparent road rage incident after shots were fired on Strawberry Planes Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane, according to officials with KPD. One of the people involved fired off shots but no one was hit, according...
WSMV
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
indherald.com
Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items
ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
Latest plea announced in Sevier County cocaine ring bust
Federal prosecutors have announced the latest guilty plea in the investigation into cocaine trafficking and stolen cars which culminated in a 2020 raid of the Sevier County courthouse.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville healthcare worker was arrested Sunday for public intoxication, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The arrest happened around 3 p.m. when officers responded to the Little Clinic on Middlebrook Pike, the report said. While there, officers were told that Matthew Lappin, a worker at the clinic, had gotten into an argument with a parent about their daughter’s appointment. The report said that Lappin threatened to fight the victim.
KPD: No injuries reported after shooting during road rage incident that ended in East Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that three people were in custody after a road rage incident developed into a shooting. Authorities said no injuries were reported in the shooting. They said that the road rage incident happened near East Knoxville, and ended off Strawberry Plains Pike near a Cracker Barrel restaurant and a Pilot gas station.
wvlt.tv
‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers. K-9 Freek retired in 2021 after spending nine years with Sergeant Atchley of the department. Once he retired, he spent his days as a member of his partner’s family.
wvlt.tv
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
crossvillenews1st.com
70,73 & 80 YEAR OLDS GET IN BRAWL AT FAIRFIELD GLADE DOG PARK OVER DOG SIZE
On November 9th, an officer responded to a report of a fight at the Fairfield Glade Dog Park. Cornelius Donovan, age 73, stated he entered the dog park with his dog and was met by a female who informed him that his dog was too big to be in that particular section of the dog park. Cornelius stated he told her to mind her own business when the female proceeded to flip him off. Cornelius then called the female an expletive name, and the female called her boyfriend to inform him of the situation.
wvlt.tv
1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire
Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York. Man claims to be Lucifer in...
wvlt.tv
Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers
Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York. Man claims to be Lucifer in...
Career thief sentenced to 24 years after Knoxville car break-ins
A man has pleaded guilty to stealing from several vehicles parked in downtown Knoxville parking garages. DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit said he is a "career offender whose prior criminal history began in the 1980s."
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
WATE
Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
WATE
Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
wvlt.tv
Time is ticking: Knoxville Greyhound bus stop searching for new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Greyhound Bus situation took another turn as city and company officials work to meet at an agreeable situation. In April, Greyhound moved from its location in The Old City to Cherry Street. That relocation sparked a myriad of issues, eventually forcing the manager of the gas station to terminate its agreement with the company.
Comments / 1