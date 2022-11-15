WISCONSIN – Winter-like weather has finally arrived, bringing the tail end of bird migration season that we’d expect this time of year. Tundra swans are being seen by the hundreds now at traditional areas along the Mississippi River, Goose Pond in Columbia County and the vicinity of Green Bay. Numbers will build until ice cover forces them eastward to mid-Atlantic wintering grounds. Other waterfowl are plentiful now as well, including a variety of divers and dabblers at most water bodies.

