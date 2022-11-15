Read full article on original website
tomahawkleader.com
Glenn Robert Sontag
Glenn Robert Sontag, age 93, of Harshaw, Wis., passed to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Glenn was born on Sept. 21, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wis., the youngest son of Harry and Leona Sontag. He married “His Honey” Betty Brewer in 1949 and they shared over 55 years of adventure and love before she preceded him in death in 2004.
Linda J. White
Linda J. White, 64, of Shelbyville, Ill., formerly of Tomahawk, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, Ill. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Tomahawk. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, Ill. Linda was...
Felzkowski receives first PIAW Legislative Excellence Award
MADISON – The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin (PIAW) – a trade association representing thousands of independent agents from across the state – announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) is the first recipient of the PIAW Legislative Excellence Award. Felzkowski serves as...
ADRC-CW seeking two individuals from Lincoln County to join Advisory Committee
LINCOLN COUNTY – The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin (ADRC-CW) is currently seeking two members from Lincoln County to join its Advisory Committee. ARDC-CW’s website says the goal of the Advisory Committee is to “ensure advocacy and community representation for older adults and adults living with disabilities.”
Birding Report: Goodbye fall migration, welcome wintering birds
WISCONSIN – Winter-like weather has finally arrived, bringing the tail end of bird migration season that we’d expect this time of year. Tundra swans are being seen by the hundreds now at traditional areas along the Mississippi River, Goose Pond in Columbia County and the vicinity of Green Bay. Numbers will build until ice cover forces them eastward to mid-Atlantic wintering grounds. Other waterfowl are plentiful now as well, including a variety of divers and dabblers at most water bodies.
LCHD: Now is the time to think about blastomycosis
LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD) recently provided information about blastomycosis, an uncommon but potentially serious fungal infection. Blastomycosis (or “blasto”) primarily affects the lungs and is caused by the fungus Blastomyces dermatitidis. LCHD said that although the risk of getting blastomycosis is low,...
