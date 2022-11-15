Read full article on original website
Related
tomahawkleader.com
Harold Pedersen
Harold Pedersen, age 98, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Madison VA Hospital. He was born on May 18, 1924, in Allens Grove, Wis., the son of Hans and Dora (Berner) Pedersen. Harold graduated from Racine Park High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Army...
tomahawkleader.com
Felzkowski receives first PIAW Legislative Excellence Award
MADISON – The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin (PIAW) – a trade association representing thousands of independent agents from across the state – announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) is the first recipient of the PIAW Legislative Excellence Award. Felzkowski serves as...
tomahawkleader.com
ADRC-CW seeking two individuals from Lincoln County to join Advisory Committee
LINCOLN COUNTY – The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin (ADRC-CW) is currently seeking two members from Lincoln County to join its Advisory Committee. ARDC-CW’s website says the goal of the Advisory Committee is to “ensure advocacy and community representation for older adults and adults living with disabilities.”
tomahawkleader.com
LCHD: Now is the time to think about blastomycosis
LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD) recently provided information about blastomycosis, an uncommon but potentially serious fungal infection. Blastomycosis (or “blasto”) primarily affects the lungs and is caused by the fungus Blastomyces dermatitidis. LCHD said that although the risk of getting blastomycosis is low,...
Comments / 0