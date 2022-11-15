Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
RSCC set to host Lighting of the Tree in Roane County
(RSCC) Roane State Community College will host Roane County’s Lighting of the Tree event on Monday, November 21, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Everyone is invited to attend the festive holiday event, which will be held on the front lawn of the college’s Roane County Campus at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Admission is free.
WYSH AM 1380
Oak Ridge announces Thanksgiving closures, changes
(City of Oak Ridge press release) City of Oak Ridge offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Oak Ridge Public Library and book drop, Oak Ridge Civic Center and indoor pool, Senior Center, and...
WYSH AM 1380
Rescue Squad announces door-to-door fundraiser
The Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s annual door-to-door fundraising campaign is underway. Rescue Squad Chief Terry Allen wants everyone to know that the campaign will run until January and wants to assure residents of Anderson County that the “guys” collecting donations are on the up and up.
TODAY.com
Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning
A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
WYSH AM 1380
Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event
Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
thesmokies.com
What happened to Puckers in Gatlinburg? How its spirit lives on
It may not seem that way. You see the old staples like the Pancake Pantry and it feels familiar and comfortable. But within that comfort is an unending cycle driven by the nuances of commerce, the changing demands of the tourist trade. The change can be gradual. To illustrate, one...
Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
WYSH AM 1380
Riverside Drive back open in Clinton
The city of Clinton says that Riverside Drive between South Seivers Boulevard and Meadowbrook Street is back open after over four years of being closed due to the construction of the new Lewallen Bridge. The city’s Project Coordinator, Lynn Murphy, said in a statement to WYSH that the adjacent Lakefront...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
Christmas Themed Xtreme Cornhole Course in Pigeon Forge, TN
There's a cornhole course in Pigeon Forge, Tennesee that just got an extreme makeover for Christmastime. Visiting the Smoky Mountains during the holidays is something that everyone should have on their bucket list. The snow-covered mountain views are amazing, plus there are all kinds of holiday lights and more to see while you are in the Pigeon Forge area. However, if you find yourself getting a little cold, and would like to do something indoors with the family, I think I might have found the perfect holiday-themed place for the whole family to enjoy.
Second Crumbl Cookies location in Knoxville announces grand opening
After opening their first store in Knoxville earlier this year, Crumbl Cookies has announced a grand opening date for their second location in the area.
wvlt.tv
Fighting hunger, feeding hope: Second Harvest giving Thanksgiving meals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. They plan to give out about 500 boxes, no questions asked. Meal kits will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The boxes will...
WATE
Special jewelry to commemorate a loved one
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hold onto someone special with a unique accessory. Lunda Dow started her business as a way to give a gift that had much meaning behind it. Her work, Remember Me Jewelry, creates a lasting piece of memories and love with the use of flowers and cremains.
livingnewdeal.org
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN
Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
WYSH AM 1380
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican corn bread, loved reading Stephen King novels, loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.
WYSH AM 1380
David Michael Webster, age 69, of Clinton
David Michael Webster, age 69, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. In his younger years, David was a very talented artist and guitarist. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Gertrude Webster. David is survived...
WYSH AM 1380
RSCC: Tree dedicated in memory of beloved professor
(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Years from now, a stately tulip poplar on a small knoll on Roane State’s Oak Ridge campus will serve as a symbol of a beloved professor’s legacy. The sapling in front of the Coffey/McNally Building was recently planted by faculty members...
