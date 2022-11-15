Read full article on original website
Related
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Blooming lovely! Emma Raducanu is elegant in a glamorous floral gown and VERY quirky strappy heels as she attends the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods in London
Emma Raducanu was effortlessly elegant in a chic floral gown as she attended the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods in London today. The tennis star, 19, who is Dior's British ambassador, stunned in the sophisticated dress, which featured an ankle sweeping A-line skirt and cut out sleeves along the shoulders.
I visited an Ugg retail store and saw why the beloved early 2000s shoes are making a comeback
Ugg seems to be making a comeback this fall after originally gaining popularity in the early 2000s. Deckers Outdoor Corp, which owns Ugg, reported the brand's sales increased by $28.1 million year-over-year in its most recent quarter. I visited an Ugg store in New York City to see what business...
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Moda Operandi’s Club Moda Launches 75 Party-ready Pieces for Holiday
Moda Operandi is ready for the festive holiday season with Club Moda, which launches Thursday. The team has been working the past nine months in close collaboration with a wide range of international designers for the first-of-its-kind multibranded Club Moda capsule. The range includes 75 party-ready, exclusive pieces for the holiday season from 30 ready-to-wear and accessories brands, including LaQuan Smith, Khaite, Jonathan Simkhai, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo, as well as emerging talents like 16Arlington, Diotima, Des Phemmes, Del Core, Monot, K.ngsley and Arielle Baron.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignJonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2023Jonathan Simkhai...
7 Reasons to Cozy Up to the Poncho Sweater Trend
Another trend from the aughts has made its way back into our closets. And we’re comfortable saying that, if nothing else, this one is comfortable. Throwing on a good poncho sweater is like wearing a blanket with a little less length. These breezy, roomy pieces can also look incredibly...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Kendall Jenner Goes Full Ali MacGraw in ’70s-Inspired Denim
We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head to toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favor vintage fashions, as well.
Grazia
Nail Your Wardrobe This Season With GANT’s Fashion Forward AW22 Collection
Despite a somewhat mild start to FW22, the season of chunky knits and red wine by the fire is upon us, and with that, we’re faced with 101 delicious new trends to lust over during the colder months. From the fierce return of sharp cut boots to the influx of quirky knits and oversized outerwear, it can be a minefield debating where best to place your purchases this season when everything looks so tempting.
Grazia
The £36 Bronzer Behind Holly Willoughby’s Subtle Glow
From the cream eyeshadow she uses to create a smoky eye to the £6.50 shampoo she swears by, it’s no secret that we’re obsessed with pretty much any beauty buy Holly Willoughby claims to love. Because after all, when do you ever see Holly having a bad...
Vogue
Supermodel Helena Christensen’s Secrets To Success
Tell me where to find unique furniture. Bella Freud’s Je T’aime Jane. Try Oslo Coffee, The Elk and Via Carota in the West Village. Bornholm, the most magical island. Do you have any tips for styling a fail-safe party look?. I love a silk Notes du Nord dress...
Vogue
Lily Collins Delivered An Unexpected Take On Wedding Guest Dressing In Mexico
There are no rules around wedding guest dressing these days. In the past year alone, we’ve seen Dua Lipa wear a sheer white gown to see Simon Porte Jacquemus tie the knot, Kendall Jenner winning the prize for most revealing dress at Lauren Perez’s wedding, and Rosamund Pike (albeit unwittingly) clashing with the fuschia-clad bride on her stepdaughter Olive Uniacke’s big day.
Grazia
Made In Chelsea’s Melissa Tattam Uses This £28 Bronzer As An Everyday Eyeshadow
We love nothing more than diving deep into our friend’s beauty bags and discovering the makeup tips, tricks and beauty hacks they swear by. And thanks to Made In Chelsea’s Mellissa Tattam and Sophie Habboo’s ‘get ready with us’ beauty videos – we get to get stuck into the glam bags of both girls too.
Hypebae
Pleats Please Issey Miyake Gets Festive With Special Holiday Collection
Pleats Please Issey Miyake has unveiled a very special Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collection that delivers instant charm this holiday season. The range, divided into series “ENCHANT” and “ONE STEP,” comprises the perfect wardrobe for both wholesome family reunions and special evening celebrations. Continuing the label’s Japanese...
I Got My Lips Professionally Tattooed To Add A Subtle Color And I'm So Mad I Didn't Do This Sooner
Yep — I got a permanent tattoo on my face, and I have no regrets.
Hypebae
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
Grazia
Holly Willoughby’s Concealer-Foundation Hybrid Could Be The Key To Her Wide Awake Look
With weekly 4am wake-ups and three kids to take care of, it’s a wonder that Holly Willoughby always looks so fresh-faced when she appears on This Morning - and there's no denying she always does. Thanks to her make-up artist Patsy O’Neill’s Instagram page, we’ve got the inside scoop on the products Holly favours to help fake a wide-awake glow on the daily.
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
Comments / 0