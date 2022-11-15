ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ transports you 3,300 years to ancient Egypt’s boy pharaoh

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside Athena Calderone’s Brooklyn Backyard Oasis

After tackling the renovation of their four-story Greek Revival town house in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, tastemaker and designer Athena Calderone and her husband, Victor, were understandably fatigued—and, not to mention, at the end of their budget. Though they had the rare advantage of a 25-foot-wide plot, the backyard was “a tangled mess of so many vines, weeds, and overgrown trees,” Athena says. “It [had] untapped potential and remained that way for a good couple of years.”
BROOKLYN, NY
WIBX 950

NY Family Tops Its Own World Record With Over 700,000 Christmas Lights

A family in New York is topping its own world-record Christmas display with over 100,000 more lights this year. Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs, beating the previous winner David Richards, from Australia.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
cititour.com

Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea

Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey

The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
GUTTENBERG, NJ
Tasting Table

The 14 Best NYC Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving

Where do you go for Thanksgiving if you can't go see the folks? A lot of people will host Friendsgivings, but that's not always an option in tiny NYC apartments which may have limited dining space and even less for cooking. The joke of Manhattan efficiency, sadly, stopped being funny a long time ago. The bright news for you is you live in the greatest city in America, so the incredible restaurants you savor are staying open to feed you and your loved ones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon

NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph From 1913 Shows Fort Tryon Park Before the Cloisters Were Built

Fort Tryon Park is a 66 acre park established in 1935 that sits at the Northern tip of Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. In this vintage photograph of the area captured two decades prior, you can see the private C.K. Billings Estate along with its impressive arched pathway structure and massive mansion, sitting where The Met Cloisters sits today.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island students get special visit from NASA ahead of Artemis I launch

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at one Staten Island elementary school were able to learn more about NASA’s Artemis I mission ahead of Wednesday’s launch. Students at PS 30 in Westerleigh were educated about NASA’s return to the moon, thanks to a visit from NASA Solar System Ambassador Robert Pimpsner, who is also a PS 30 alum. They heard about the Artemis program and the technology being developed to help build a sustainable presence on the moon and how astronauts will get there.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cottagesgardens.com

Look Inside a Stunning Upper East Side Townhouse Seeking $32M After a Three-Year Renovation

The Upper East Side has long been a coveted area of New York City, often highlighted in pop culture hits like Gossip Girl or the 2017 film The Goldfinch. Coming to the market now is a luxurious and captivating townhouse. It’s only two blocks away from Central Park and boasts tantalizingly timeless interiors. Built in 1869 but recently remodeled, the residence combines understated elegance with beautiful architecture. With its pristine design and prestigious location, is it any wonder it’s asking $32 million?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities

Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy