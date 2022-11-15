‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ transports you 3,300 years to ancient Egypt’s boy pharaoh

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
3 Little-Known Facts About NYC's 'Plaza Hotel' Are So Fascinating
The NYC hotel is just so iconic.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside Athena Calderone’s Brooklyn Backyard Oasis
After tackling the renovation of their four-story Greek Revival town house in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, tastemaker and designer Athena Calderone and her husband, Victor, were understandably fatigued—and, not to mention, at the end of their budget. Though they had the rare advantage of a 25-foot-wide plot, the backyard was “a tangled mess of so many vines, weeds, and overgrown trees,” Athena says. “It [had] untapped potential and remained that way for a good couple of years.”
NY Family Tops Its Own World Record With Over 700,000 Christmas Lights
A family in New York is topping its own world-record Christmas display with over 100,000 more lights this year. Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs, beating the previous winner David Richards, from Australia.
cititour.com
Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea
Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey
The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
techeblog.com
Rare Look Inside a Penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the World’s Thinnest Skyscraper
You’ve seen a steeplejack atop the Chrysler Building, so why not take a look inside a penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the world’s thinnest skyscraper? It’s located on Billionaire’s Row, a set of ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers, built along the southern end of Central Park in Manhattan, New York City.
Queen of Democratic Republic of Congo tours CSI
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, returned to the College of Staten Island (CSI) campus on Wednesday to tour the institution and share her worldly stories, advocacy work and passion for re-centering Africa. After lunch and a tour...
Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne con-celebrate traditional medieval Red Mass
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bishop John J. O’Hara and Bishop Peter Byrne, episcopal vicars of Staten Island, con-celebrated the 39th annual Red Mass in Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, West Brighton. The age-old tradition, which marks the beginning of the court year, dates back to the 13th century and...
Tasting Table
The 14 Best NYC Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Where do you go for Thanksgiving if you can't go see the folks? A lot of people will host Friendsgivings, but that's not always an option in tiny NYC apartments which may have limited dining space and even less for cooking. The joke of Manhattan efficiency, sadly, stopped being funny a long time ago. The bright news for you is you live in the greatest city in America, so the incredible restaurants you savor are staying open to feed you and your loved ones.
NYC closing just-opened migrant tent complex over slowing numbers
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is closing a tent complex for migrants that it had just opened three weeks ago as the influx of people being bused from southern border states has slowed, officials said Thursday. The temporary humanitarian relief facility at Randall’s Island is scheduled to...
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
Officials race to preserve historic Greenwich Village buildings marked for demolition
A building in New York City that was supposed to be protected is now being demolished, and now city officials are demanding more oversight for landmarked properties.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph From 1913 Shows Fort Tryon Park Before the Cloisters Were Built
Fort Tryon Park is a 66 acre park established in 1935 that sits at the Northern tip of Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. In this vintage photograph of the area captured two decades prior, you can see the private C.K. Billings Estate along with its impressive arched pathway structure and massive mansion, sitting where The Met Cloisters sits today.
Staten Island students get special visit from NASA ahead of Artemis I launch
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at one Staten Island elementary school were able to learn more about NASA’s Artemis I mission ahead of Wednesday’s launch. Students at PS 30 in Westerleigh were educated about NASA’s return to the moon, thanks to a visit from NASA Solar System Ambassador Robert Pimpsner, who is also a PS 30 alum. They heard about the Artemis program and the technology being developed to help build a sustainable presence on the moon and how astronauts will get there.
cottagesgardens.com
Look Inside a Stunning Upper East Side Townhouse Seeking $32M After a Three-Year Renovation
The Upper East Side has long been a coveted area of New York City, often highlighted in pop culture hits like Gossip Girl or the 2017 film The Goldfinch. Coming to the market now is a luxurious and captivating townhouse. It’s only two blocks away from Central Park and boasts tantalizingly timeless interiors. Built in 1869 but recently remodeled, the residence combines understated elegance with beautiful architecture. With its pristine design and prestigious location, is it any wonder it’s asking $32 million?
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
24 quirky vintage photos show the NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade the way it used to be
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As we look ahead to a bigger, better Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year — featuring four new balloons and four new floats — why not take a minute to enjoy these vintage snapshots from parades gone by?. The parade will step...
The Museum of Broadway opens today | New in NYC
MANHATTAN, N.Y. — If you love the allure of Broadway lights and the thrill of seeing powerhouse performers, the newly opened Museum of Broadway will be right up your alley. Opening today, Nov. 15, 2022, visitors can now experience all of that Broadway has to offer behind the scenes and throughout history.
