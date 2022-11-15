Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA
The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
Golf Digest
At the LPGA 2022 finale, four players are in the hunt for Player of the Year. Here's how each can win
There’s a lot on the line at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, specifically a $2 million first-place prize money payout to the winner of the LPGA Tour’s season finale at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. But for four players, there’s still more at stake, specifically the tour’s Rolex Player of the Year award and the valuable Hall of Fame point it comes with.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
Minjee Lee Wins the LPGA Tour Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize
Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. ), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced that. has won the 2022. Aon. Risk Reward Challenge and the. $1 million. prize, thanks to...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"
There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
New complaints in Florida court sue Official World Golf Ranking for allegedly colluding with PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Golf Channel
Attorney Larry Klayman announced the filing of a Second Amended Class Action Complaint in Palm Beach County’s 15th Judicial Circuit on Monday which alleges antitrust conspiracy to restrain trade and harm golf fans in the state of Florida, as well as “eliminate LIV Golf in its infancy.”. Named...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau WDs from RSM Classic with injury
Tony Finau is on the biggest heater of his career. But that run will not extend to Sea Island. Finau, fresh off his win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, has withdrawn from this week’s RSM Classic. According to the PGA Tour’s communication team, Finau has dropped out due...
College Golfers Will Have New Direct Pathways to PGA Tour
The PGA Tour University rankings will offer two routes for college golf’s top talent to land on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy says for there to be a truce with LIV Golf, ‘Greg needs to go’
DUBAI, U.A.E. — And so it goes on. Only 24 hours after Greg Norman informed the world that “every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy,” McIlroy responded in kind. Speaking in Dubai two days before the DP World Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman gave what is surely his most definitive—and certainly most definite—verdict on the LIV Golf CEO’s conduct and comments that have done so much to create the on-going impasse between the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and the combined might of the PGA and DP World Tours.
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
Golf Digest
Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship
The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”
GolfWRX
Morning 9: LPGA POY race I Finau WD
For comments: [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards the RSM Classic. Amy Rogers for Golf Channel with the POY scenarios…“Unlike the PGA Tour, which determines its Player of the Year by member vote, the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year relies on a points-based system. Heading into the final event of the year, four players have a mathematical chance of earning this year’s title: Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Atthaya Thitikul.”
The RSM Classic Marks the End of the PGA Tour Calendar Year, and the End of an Era
The 2022-23 PGA Tour season resumes in January, with initiatives designed to thwart LIV Golf's competition. What's next for the Sea Island stop remains to be seen.
