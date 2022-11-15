Read full article on original website
35 photos of snow fall in downtown Rapid City and people trying to fight the cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People braced against the cold and snow with coats, hoods and some hot drinks Tuesday. People walked to shops or their cars while others worked, like shoveling Main Street Square’s ice rink. Downtown Rapid City ended up getting 7.2 inches of snow fall Tuesday.
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
A Christmas tree is put up in Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The snowy conditions have many people getting into the holiday spirit, including folks who are ready to celebrate in downtown Rapid City. Main Street Square’s festive tradition of setting up a giant Christmas tree continues. The Square keeps a list of area residents who...
Things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend, from cheap tattoos to kitten adoptions!
Are you looking for something to do before Thanksgiving? Want to celebrate a bit early with a potluck? How about taking some cute pet photos? Or what about getting a tattoo to show off at Thanksgiving! Check out these awesome events happening in and around Rapid City this weekend. FriendsGiving...
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Mountain lion kitten captured in Deadwood and released
DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
Ramen Satto and SUMO Japanese Kitchen offer something different for Rapid City
Satto in Rapid City is co-owned and operated by Jeff and Yukiko Johnson. The two decided a couple years ago that they wanted to do ramen in Rapid City at their other restaurant, SUMO Japanese Kitchen, but they didn’t have the space. Eventually, they were finally able to get...
No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
Rapid City weather radar back online
RAPID CITY, S.D – The Rapid City National Weather Service radar located at New Underwood is once again operational after it suffered damage in a catastrophic failure on Wednesday according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
Rapid City’s food drive is heading into its final days
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The final days for Rapid City’s community food drive are quickly approaching and officials with the Public Works Department and AFSCME Union remind the public of the upcoming deadline. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, and donations are still being accepted at various city...
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
PHOTO GALLERY: Community Connect opens to Rapid City, Black Hills residents
When it first was started, the program was called “Homeless Connect.” However, Project Director for the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative Jeanne McKenna wanted to make the community feel more welcome to reaching out if they needed help. “We really wanted to make sure that anybody can come...
When can you get your Christmas Tree from the Club for Boys
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A strong scent of pine is again filling the air at Rapid City’s Club for Boys. Hundreds of pines delivered Monday for the club’s annual Christmas tree sale. Two truck loads carrying a total of 1,400 trees were unloaded and sorted with more...
Meet Drogon, the Rapid City Fire Department’s newest rescue dog
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department will be welcoming their newest rescue K9, Drogon. Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson will swear Drogon into the RCFD on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Here are some photos of Drogon!. Drogon is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, who...
Palmer Gulch Wildfire fully controlled
RAPID CITY, S.D – The Palmer Gulch Fire which started on October 30 is now controlled after burning a total of 88 acres, according to the United States Forest Service. Fire crews have been mopping up the area for the past two weeks to ensure all hot spots have been extinguished.
Blustery conditions likely to create blowing snow as up to 2 inches remains possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With an arctic front boundary in place over the region, snowfall is likely today and Tuesday. And with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph picking up to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon, blowing snow may be possible at times. The National Weather Service in...
Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
Rapid City offers free parking downtown for upcoming dates
RAPID CITY, S.D. — During the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, there will be free parking at meters in downtown Rapid City. The free parking for the Thanksgiving weekend will go into effect Nov. 24 and last through Nov. 27. The free...
