Rapid City, SD

KEVN

More snow the next few days

Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

More snow on the way

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A Christmas tree is put up in Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The snowy conditions have many people getting into the holiday spirit, including folks who are ready to celebrate in downtown Rapid City. Main Street Square’s festive tradition of setting up a giant Christmas tree continues. The Square keeps a list of area residents who...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Mountain lion kitten captured in Deadwood and released

DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City weather radar back online

RAPID CITY, S.D – The Rapid City National Weather Service radar located at New Underwood is once again operational after it suffered damage in a catastrophic failure on Wednesday according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City’s food drive is heading into its final days

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The final days for Rapid City’s community food drive are quickly approaching and officials with the Public Works Department and AFSCME Union remind the public of the upcoming deadline. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, and donations are still being accepted at various city...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

When can you get your Christmas Tree from the Club for Boys

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A strong scent of pine is again filling the air at Rapid City’s Club for Boys. Hundreds of pines delivered Monday for the club’s annual Christmas tree sale. Two truck loads carrying a total of 1,400 trees were unloaded and sorted with more...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Meet Drogon, the Rapid City Fire Department’s newest rescue dog

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department will be welcoming their newest rescue K9, Drogon. Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson will swear Drogon into the RCFD on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Here are some photos of Drogon!. Drogon is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, who...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Palmer Gulch Wildfire fully controlled

RAPID CITY, S.D – The Palmer Gulch Fire which started on October 30 is now controlled after burning a total of 88 acres, according to the United States Forest Service. Fire crews have been mopping up the area for the past two weeks to ensure all hot spots have been extinguished.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
HURON, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City offers free parking downtown for upcoming dates

RAPID CITY, S.D. — During the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, there will be free parking at meters in downtown Rapid City. The free parking for the Thanksgiving weekend will go into effect Nov. 24 and last through Nov. 27. The free...
Rapid City, SD

