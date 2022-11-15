Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Block ‘O’ making sure to ‘dot our I’s and cross our T’s’ for first rivalry game in Columbus since 2018The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Travels to Maryland, Hosts Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (19-5, 15-1 B1G) visits Maryland (14-14, 5-11 B1G) on Friday evening for a 7 p.m. match before hosting Indiana (13-15, 6-10 B1G) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matinee. Both matches will be broadcast on B1G+. Sunday’s...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Arkansas for 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round — Ohio State at #9 Arkansas. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament is ready to take on No. 3 seed Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday night. The match will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gaziev, Chaplin, Axon Earn Weekly Big Ten Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time this season, the Buckeyes have swept the men’s swimming and diving Big Ten weekly awards. Ruslan Gaziev has been named the Swimmer of the Week, Clayton Chaplin earned Diver of the Week honors and Alex Axon was selected as the Freshman of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Local Five-Star Brandon Carpico Signs with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has received a national letter of intent from local five-star prospect Brandon Carpico. The nearby Gahanna Lincoln High School standout will join the program next fall. “Brandon is a Buckeye through and through,” said Tucker. “His style of play...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Scores 20 as Buckeyes Down EIU 65-43
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh and a stout defensive effort, the Ohio State men’s basketball team pushed their early-season record to 3-0 with a 65-43 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening. The game opened with a solid defensive effort from both sides. The Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Posts 92 Percent Graduation Success Rate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s student-athletes and athletics programs continue to excel in the classroom, as shown in Graduation Success Rate data released Tuesday by the NCAA. The Buckeyes’ single-year score of 92 is the second-highest in school history, behind only the 93 recorded last year. The scores...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Eastern Illinois Wednesday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State concludes its opening three-game homestand this week by hosting Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Takes on Wake Forest in NCAA Opener Thursday
Ohio State at Wake Forest — 2022 NCAA Tournament. Winston-Salem, North Carolina — Spry Stadium (3,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State travels to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a Thursday match against host Wake Forest in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. First touch is set for 6 p.m. with ESPN+ streaming the match live.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Former Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown has passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend. Brown was 52. The Arlington, Texas native appeared in 127 games, starting 126 of those games, from 1988-92. A floor leader, Brown averaged 9.0 points per game and scored 1,139 points in his career. He led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992 and served as a team captain during his senior season in 1992. Brown made a team-high 34 three-pointers in 1991 and was second behind Jim Jackson in 1992 with 41 threes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikesell and Sheldon Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The John R. Wooden Award announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN.com on Tuesday. Senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon were two of the 50 players to make the list. Both were named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List earlier this month.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Marder Powered Her Way into Ohio State Record Books
One of the greatest power hitters in program history, Sam Marder helped to rewrite the Ohio State record books from 2007-10. The first three-time All-American in program history, Marder finished her career at Ohio State after setting both the single-season and career records for home runs (19 and 61, respectively). The 2010 Ohio Sate Female Athlete of the Year from Calabasas, Calif., had a .384 career batting average, .778 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage, all career records. She also holds the record for RBI (191), total bases (438) and walks (232). A four-time Ohio State Scholar Athlete, Marder’s walk total ranks No. 5 all-time in NCAA Division I history, while she is also 26th in career home runs and her slugging percentage is the 15th-higest.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📈 By The Numbers: Leading the Nation
300-300 Prior to Ryan Day, Ohio State had three games this century with at least 300 yards rushing and passing, and just five such games in recorded history. After Saturday’s 340-322 rushing-passing “Day-lie” double vs. Indiana, Day’s teams have accomplished the feat four times. 71. Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its first weekly awards of the season on Monday. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková was named to the honor roll for the first time in her career following impressive performances in wins against No. 5/4 Tennessee and at Boston College last week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Three Buckeyes claimed weekly awards with junior opposite Emily Londot being named Player of the Week, senior libero Kylie Murr being named Defensive Player of the Week and senior setter Mac Podraza being named Setter of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Buckeyes Face Final Road Test at Maryland Saturday
Ohio State travels to College Park, Md., for the fourth time in this eight-game series to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday that will be televised nationally by ABC. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. At 10-0 overall, Ohio State has reached...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the third time this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Stroud earned the honor after leading the Buckeyes to a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards with five touchdowns to four different receivers. Three of those scores came in the second half, with his final one going to WR Kameryn Babb, a team captain who has overcome five knee injuries throughout his career.
