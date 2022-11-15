ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kate Hudson Poses In Sheer Gold Dress Alongside Mom Goldie Hawn At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Photo

By Olivia Elgart
 2 days ago
Image Credit: David Acosta/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in LA on November 14, when she wore a see-through nude gown covered in silver and gold sequins. The 43-year-old was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who looked just as fabulous in a bedazzled black jacket and pants.

Kate Hudson looked stunning in this sequin gown alongside her mom, Goldie Hawn, who wore a bedazzled jacket & silver boots at the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere in LA on Nov. 14. (David Acosta/Image Press Agency/MEGA)
Kate Hudson looked stunning in this sequin Elie Saab gown. (David Acosta/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

Kate looked stunning in a sequin Elie Saab Fall 2022 Couture turtleneck gown that featured long, cape sleeves that trailed behind her. The sparkly dress was fitted to her toned frame and she styled her look with a slicked-back bun.

As for Goldie, 76, she looked stunning in a pair of fitted black skinny trousers with a loose silk black blouse. On top of her shirt, she wore a long black coat that was covered in dazzling rhinestones. She accessorized with a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe booties and a diamond necklace. Kate’s fiancee, Danny Fujikawa, was also in attendance looking dapper in a black velvet tuxedo jacket with black trousers, a crisp white button-down shirt, and a satin black bow tie.

Kate Hudson’s fiancee, Danny Fujikawa, posed with Kate & Goldie. (David Acosta/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

Kate’s red carpet looks while promoting her new film have been nothing short of perfect, and aside from this look, she was recently at the 66th BFI London Film Festival when she wore a plunging black Saint Laurent gown with a completely sheer yellow bodice that showed off her belly.

Kate’s plunging V-neck dress showed off ample cleavage and sideboob while the bodice was covered in a sheer, mustard yellow fabric. The side of the flowy skirt also featured a sheer mesh yellow panel and she styled her dress with a long brown fur coat draped off of her shoulders. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle while a burnt orange smokey eye and nude matte lip completed her look.

