TheDailyBeast

Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for ‘anti-endorsement’

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, mockingly thanked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her “anti-endorsement,” saying that it is having the opposite of the intended effect. Cheney released a new ad in Arizona on Friday targeting Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state,...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

How (and why) Katie Hobbs beat Kari Lake in key Arizona race

Republican primary voters in several battleground states came up with a curious strategy this year. In highly competitive gubernatorial races, they thought the smart move would be to nominate right-wing election deniers, each of whom had effectively no appeal outside the GOP base, even in states that supported President Joe Biden just two years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Once a 'Young Gun,' McCarthy weathered threats from right on path to speaker

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Kevin McCarthy's rise to power began in the wake of President Barack Obama's election, when he became the chief strategist among a trio of self-described Republican "Young Guns" in the House who vowed to retake Washington as "common sense conservatives." The strategy helped Republicans pick up a stunning 63 seats in the 2010 midterms and vaulted the native of Bakersfield, Calif., into the job of majority whip.
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

'Post Reports' podcast: Trump is back. Back again.

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Tuesday night, former president Donald Trump announced his fourth bid for the White...
WASHINGTON STATE

