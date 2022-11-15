Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Three Teens Accused of Criminal Trespass
TOWN OF BOONVILLE-Three teens from Northern Oneida County are facing trespass charges following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in October in the Town of Boonville. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged three 14 year old boys with one count each of Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree-School; Class B misdemeanors. One arrest was made in the Town of Western, one in the Town of Boonville, and one in the Town of Ava. The teens were given appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the Town of Boonville Court. No other details were released by the State Police.
flackbroadcasting.com
Croghan Man Accused of Aggravated D.W.I.
TOWN OF GREIG-A 64 year old Town of Croghan man was arrested for D.W.I. following a Friday afternoon vehicle stop in the Town of Greig. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Jon C. Farney with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, and Aggravated D.W.I. Per Se with No Prior; both Class U misdemeanors. Farney was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Greig Court at a later date.
Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur man allegedly assaulted police officers during arrest
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of attacking two police officers during his arrest. Village police said Shannon Boprey was being taken into custody on November 3 when he elbowed one officer and the face and struck another in the back of the head. The...
wwnytv.com
Jury comes back with mixed verdict in Belden assault trial
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After three hours of deliberation on Thursday, a Jefferson County Court jury came back with a mixed verdict in the Patrick Belden trial. The Alexandria Bay man was accused of assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. The jury found him guilty of the following...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD -11/8/22 – 11/14/22
Time/Date: 00:48:00 – 11/13/22 Booking Number: 9150. 02:39:08 09/21/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. Time/Date: 20:51:00 – 11/09/22 Booking Number: 9112. Loc. of Arrest: 555 STATE ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 14:46:29 10/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT. Inmate Name: GIAMMELLA, DEVIN...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
WKTV
Sheriff's Department: Utica man threatens to shoot up and blow up County Office Building
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat of mass harm at the Oneida County Office Building in Utica. At about 10:30 am Friday, a Department of Family and Community Services Supervisor reported a series of threatening phone calls. The Sheriff reports the caller, Jacqwey...
wwnytv.com
Police seize weapons from Carthage man accused of shooting 2 people
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - With the help of the state police version of a SWAT team, Carthage police raided a home in the village Wednesday to seize weapons from a man who allegedly shot two people. According to Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber, 13 guns including assault and hunting...
wwnytv.com
Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday. State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.
wwnytv.com
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
wwnytv.com
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville says no to ATVs, other motorized vehicles in village limits
LOWVILLE- ATVs and certain other motorized vehicles will soon be banned from the village limits of Lowville, NY. The new measure was given a thumbs-up during a board of trustees meeting Wednesday, according to the latest updates from WWNY-TV. It’s reported that about a dozen people attended. CORRECTION: The...
WKTV
Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun
UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
cnyhomepage.com
Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup – November 16, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars. Attempt to steal a ride Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say. On November 7 a report of an […]
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
Comments / 1