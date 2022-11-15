PSAL football: It’s official — 5 Staten Island teams qualify for A playoffs and there’s one, all-Island match-up

Read full article on original website
Related
HS girls’ hoops 2022-23: Meet the Susan Wagner Falcons, who have set lofty goals for themselves
(Editor’s note: SILive.com and the Advance will visit a select few girls’ hoops camps during workouts to meet and greet those teams and interview some players and coaches. The actual preview of each Island team will be published later this for month) Susan Wagner checked all of the...
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A semifinal football preview
Don Bosco Prep was expected to get to this point in the playoffs when the seeds for the Non-Public A Tournament were revealed a few weeks ago. Don Bosco, who is the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed. The Ironmen’s opponent for Friday’s semifinal...
HS football: These 11 Staten Island gridders were the “Top performers” for Week 11, ranked in order
Underclassman once again ruled the roost among the ‘Top performers’ in Staten Island high school football during an abbreviated school in Week 10. In fact, seven of the 11 players selected were either juniors and sophomores.
Staten Island Youth Soccer League breaks ground on new fields in Oakwood Beach (PHOTOS)
Sunday was a historic day for league officials and members of the Staten Island Youth Soccer League as the long-running league broke ground on the first of six fields to be built in Oakwood Beach. Currently, the loop utilizes Miller Field and other sites on Staten Island to play its...
Youth sports roundup: S.I. Lions roar to national championship game; Soccer and hoops results and free-throw contest set for Sunday
The Staten Island Lions’ 14U team defeated the Nicetown Titans, 18-7, in the Eastern Region title game last weekend at Malcolm X Shabazz Stadium in Newark to advance to the Pop Warner National Championship Tournament in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 2. Kory Brown rushed for 100 yards, while Nick...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing vs. Central Columbia girls soccer PIAA-2A semifinal
Wyomissing struggles to keep pace, falls in the PIAA semifinals. Wyomissing taking on Central Columbia in the 2A semifinals. The Spartans failing to keep pace offensively, 7-1 as their fine season comes to an end.
NJSIAA makes adjustments to bowling and hockey tournaments, says little on Camden
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association stayed mum on Camden, at least publicly, during a relatively short executive committee meeting Wednesday morning. After 32 minutes, the state’s governing body for high school sports in New Jersey went into closed session, meaning members of the media listening in virtually had to sign off...
HS boys’ hoops 2022-23: Meet the McKee/S.I. Tech Seagulls, whose coach is climbing a rare ladder (photos)
(Editor’s note: SILive.com and the Advance will visit a select few boys’ hoops camps during workouts to meet and greet those teams and interview some players and coaches. The actual preview of each Island team will be published later this for month) It’s not uncommon for McKee/Staten Island...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0