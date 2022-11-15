ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
intheknow.com

Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage

This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
Tyla

People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman

Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
Glamour

Inside the Secret Facebook Group Where Women Review Men They've Dated

There are no good single men left in New York City. At least, that’s what everybody keeps telling us. And when Deanna* moved to the city in late 2021, it was her turn to see if there was any truth to the statement. Newly single after her boyfriend of three years broke up with her via Snapchat, Deanna joined Hinge and Tinder. It was around this time that a private Facebook group called Are We Dating the Same Guy NYC appeared as a recommended follow. The group had an intense pre-screen survey and community guidelines that served as a barrier to entry and was 43,000 members strong. Deanna was intrigued, so she joined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KFI AM 640

Madonna Licks Water From Dog Bowl In Bizarre Video

64-year-old pop star Madonna released an unusual video on her Instagram account yesterday where she licked water from a dog bowl on all fours. The song "I Wanna Be Your Dog" by The Stooges played in the background while Madonna showed off her strange moves. There are plenty of weird photos in the video including the singer squatting over a bottle of sriracha hot sauce and a picture of her aiming a mustard bottle at her buttocks.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dachshund's Strutting Around in Raincoats Is Going Viral

Everyone likes to look cute and fashionable. Having a nice appearance does wonders for self confidence, and your outfits play a large part in this. This applies to animals as well, and two dogs are dressed to impress lately in a video that is going viral for all the right reasons.
The Independent

Man finally gives up on fictitious airport after 20 years ‒ and £25,000

The man behind a completely fictitious airport in Wales has called time on the project, after spending 20 years and around £25,000 keeping it going.The unusual joke first began in 2002, when Nicholas Whitehead paid to put up a sign to the completely non-existent Llandegley International Airport.Put up just outside the village of the same name in the county of Powys, the sign directs people to terminal 1 and 3, indicating that they are 2.5 miles away.However, anyone unlucky enough to follow the directions will find nothing more than empty fields; the nearest airstrip is 150km away.A writer and journalist,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy