There are no good single men left in New York City. At least, that’s what everybody keeps telling us. And when Deanna* moved to the city in late 2021, it was her turn to see if there was any truth to the statement. Newly single after her boyfriend of three years broke up with her via Snapchat, Deanna joined Hinge and Tinder. It was around this time that a private Facebook group called Are We Dating the Same Guy NYC appeared as a recommended follow. The group had an intense pre-screen survey and community guidelines that served as a barrier to entry and was 43,000 members strong. Deanna was intrigued, so she joined.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO